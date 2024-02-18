Jenner late goal lifts Blue Jackets past Sharks

Johnny Gaudreau sprung Jenner on a breakaway and he scored on a backhand shot.

Erik Gudbranson, Yegor Chinakhov and Gaudreau each had two assists, and Elvis Merzlikins made 28 saves for the Blue Jackets (16-26-10), who had lost two straight.

Anthony Duclair scored twice, Fabian Zetterlund had a goal and an assist and Calen Addison had two assists for the Sharks (15-33-5), who have lost two of their past three games. Kaapo Kahkonen made 37 saves.

Duclair put San Jose ahead 1-0 at 3:39 of the first period when he scored five-hole on a breakaway.

Zach Werenski tied it 1-1 at 15:16 on a snap shot that beat Kahkonen up high. Kirill Marchenko put Columbus ahead 2-1 at 16:24 on a shot from the face-off circle.

Gaudreau appeared to score at 1:18 of the second period, but the Sharks successfully challenged for offside.

Dmitri Voronkov increased the Blue Jackets' lead to 3-1 at 7:14 of the second period before Duclair scored his second of the night to make it 3-2 at 7:33.

Zetterlund tied the game 3-3 at 15:29 when Addison set him up with a cross-ice pass on a power play.