Blue Jackets at Sharks

BLUE JACKETS (16-26-10) at SHARKS (15-33-5)

10:30 p.m. ET; BSOH, NBCSCA

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Johnny Gaudreau -- Boone Jenner -- Jack Roslovic

Yegor Chinakhov -- Dmitri Voronkov -- Kirill Marchenko

Kent Johnson -- Cole Sillinger -- Emil Bemstrom

Alexandre Texier -- Sean Kuraly -- Justin Danforth

Zach Werenski -- Adam Boqvist

Ivan Provorov -- Damon Severson

Jake Bean -- Erik Gudbranson

Elvis Merzlikins

Daniil Tarasov

Scratched: Mathieu Olivier, Andrew Peeke

Injured: Adam Fantilli (calf), Patrik Laine (upper body)

Sharks projected lineup

Anthony Duclair -- Mikael Granlund -- Fabian Zetterlund

Alexander Barabanov -- William Eklund -- Luke Kunin

Kevin Labanc -- Nico Sturm -- Mike Hoffman

Filip Zadina -- Ryan Carpenter -- Justin Bailey

Mario Ferraro -- Jan Rutta

Marc-Edouard Vlasic -- Ty Emberson

Nikita Okhotiuk -- Calen Addison

Kaapo Kahkonen

Mackenzie Blackwood

Scratched: Kyle Burroughs, Jacob MacDonald

Injured: Tomas Hertl (lower body), Logan Couture (groin), Henry Thrun (shoulder), Givani Smith (lower body)

Status report

Merzlikins will make his seventh start in 10 games. ... Kahkonen will start for the fourth time in six games; Blackwood made 31 saves in a 6-3 win at the Calgary Flames on Thursday. ... Labanc will enter the lineup after being a healthy scratch the past eight games.