Blue Jackets at Sharks

BLUE JACKETS (16-26-10) at SHARKS (15-33-5)
10:30 p.m. ET; BSOH, NBCSCA
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Johnny Gaudreau -- Boone Jenner -- Jack Roslovic
Yegor Chinakhov -- Dmitri Voronkov -- Kirill Marchenko
Kent Johnson -- Cole Sillinger -- Emil Bemstrom
Alexandre Texier -- Sean Kuraly -- Justin Danforth
Zach Werenski -- Adam Boqvist
Ivan Provorov -- Damon Severson
Jake Bean -- Erik Gudbranson
Elvis Merzlikins
Daniil Tarasov
Scratched: Mathieu Olivier, Andrew Peeke
Injured: Adam Fantilli (calf), Patrik Laine (upper body)
Sharks projected lineup
Anthony Duclair -- Mikael Granlund -- Fabian Zetterlund
Alexander Barabanov -- William Eklund -- Luke Kunin
Kevin Labanc -- Nico Sturm -- Mike Hoffman
Filip Zadina -- Ryan Carpenter -- Justin Bailey
Mario Ferraro -- Jan Rutta
Marc-Edouard Vlasic -- Ty Emberson
Nikita Okhotiuk -- Calen Addison
Kaapo Kahkonen
Mackenzie Blackwood
Scratched: Kyle Burroughs, Jacob MacDonald
Injured: Tomas Hertl (lower body), Logan Couture (groin), Henry Thrun (shoulder), Givani Smith (lower body)
Status report
Merzlikins will make his seventh start in 10 games. ... Kahkonen will start for the fourth time in six games; Blackwood made 31 saves in a 6-3 win at the Calgary Flames on Thursday. ... Labanc will enter the lineup after being a healthy scratch the past eight games.