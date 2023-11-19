Blue Jackets at Flyers

BLUE JACKETS (4-10-4) at FLYERS (9-7-1)
5:30 p.m. ET; BSOH, NBCSP+
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Dmitri Voronkov -- Adam Fantilli -- Kirill Marchenko
Johnny Gaudreau -- Boone Jenner -- Yegor Chinakhov
Alexandre Texier -- Sean Kuraly -- Justin Danforth
Mathieu Olivier -- Cole Sillinger
Ivan Provorov -- Damon Severson
Zach Werenski -- Erik Gudbranson
Jake Bean -- David Jiricek
Adam Boqvist
Spencer Martin
Elvis Merzlikins
Scratched: Patrik Laine, Trey Fix-Wolansky, Andrew Peeke
Injured: Jack Roslovic (fractured ankle), Daniil Tarasov (knee)
Flyers projected lineup
Tyson Foerster -- Sean Couturier -- Travis Konecny
Owen Tippett -- Scott Laughton -- Cam Atkinson
Joel Farabee -- Ryan Poehling -- Bobby Brink
Nicolas Deslauriers -- Noah Cates -- Garnet Hathaway
Cam York -- Travis Sanheim
Nick Seeler -- Sean Walker
Egor Zamula -- Louie Belpedio
Samuel Ersson
Carter Hart
Scratched: Morgan Frost, Felix Sandstrom
Injured: Rasmus Ristolainen (lower body), Marc Staal (upper body)
Status report
Neither team held a morning skate. ... Laine, a forward, will be scratched and the Blue Jackets will use 11 forwards and seven defensemen. Boqvist will play after being scratched the previous three games. ... Martin will start after Merzlikins made 22 saves in a 4-3 loss at the Washington Capitals on Saturday. ... Staal practiced Friday in a regular jersey and the defenseman could play for the first time since Oct. 19. If Staal returns, it's likely Zamula would be scratched. ... Ersson will start after Hart made 28 saves in a 4-3 overtime win against the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday. ... Sandstrom, a goalie, was placed on waivers Sunday.