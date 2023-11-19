Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

Blue Jackets at Flyers

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
BLUE JACKETS (4-10-4) at FLYERS (9-7-1)

5:30 p.m. ET; BSOH, NBCSP+

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Dmitri Voronkov -- Adam Fantilli -- Kirill Marchenko

Johnny Gaudreau -- Boone Jenner -- Yegor Chinakhov

Alexandre Texier -- Sean Kuraly -- Justin Danforth

Mathieu Olivier -- Cole Sillinger

Ivan Provorov -- Damon Severson

Zach Werenski -- Erik Gudbranson

Jake Bean -- David Jiricek

Adam Boqvist

Spencer Martin

Elvis Merzlikins

Scratched: Patrik Laine, Trey Fix-Wolansky, Andrew Peeke

Injured: Jack Roslovic (fractured ankle), Daniil Tarasov (knee)

Flyers projected lineup

Tyson Foerster -- Sean Couturier -- Travis Konecny

Owen Tippett -- Scott Laughton -- Cam Atkinson

Joel Farabee -- Ryan Poehling -- Bobby Brink

Nicolas Deslauriers -- Noah Cates -- Garnet Hathaway

Cam York -- Travis Sanheim

Nick Seeler -- Sean Walker

Egor Zamula -- Louie Belpedio

Samuel Ersson

Carter Hart

Scratched: Morgan Frost, Felix Sandstrom

Injured: Rasmus Ristolainen (lower body), Marc Staal (upper body)

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate. ... Laine, a forward, will be scratched and the Blue Jackets will use 11 forwards and seven defensemen. Boqvist will play after being scratched the previous three games. ... Martin will start after Merzlikins made 22 saves in a 4-3 loss at the Washington Capitals on Saturday. ... Staal practiced Friday in a regular jersey and the defenseman could play for the first time since Oct. 19. If Staal returns, it's likely Zamula would be scratched. ... Ersson will start after Hart made 28 saves in a 4-3 overtime win against the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday. ... Sandstrom, a goalie, was placed on waivers Sunday.