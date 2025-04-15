Blue Jackets at Flyers projected lineups

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Boone Jenner -- Sean Monahan -- Kirill Marchenko

James van Riemsdyk -- Adam Fantilli -- Kent Johnson

Dmitri Voronkov -- Cole Sillinger -- Mathieu Olivier

Zach Aston-Reese -- Sean Kuraly -- Justin Danforth

Zach Werenski -- Dante Fabbro

Denton Mateychuk -- Ivan Provorov

Jordan Harris -- Erik Gudbranson

Jet Greaves

Daniil Tarasov

Scratched: Christian Fischer, Jack Williams, Damon Severson, Luke Kunin, Yegor Chinakhov, Jack Johnson

Injured: Elvis Merzlikins (upper body), Jake Christiansen (upper body)

Flyers projected lineup

Tyson Foerster -- Noah Cates -- Bobby Brink

Travis Konecny -- Sean Couturier -- Matvei Michkov

Jakob Pelletier -- Ryan Poehling -- Owen Tippett

Nicolas Deslauriers -- Karsen Dorwart -- Garnett Hathaway

Nick Seeler -- Travis Sanheim

Cam York -- Jamie Drysdale

Egor Zamula -- Emil Andrae

Samuel Ersson

Ivan Fedotov

Scratched: Aleksei Kolosov

Injured: Rasmus Ristolainen (upper body)

Status report

Fantilli missed the Blue Jackets morning skate for personal reasons but is expected to play. ... Columbus coach Dean Evason said there would be no lineup changes from a 4-1 win at the Washington Capitals on Sunday, which means Greaves will make his fourth straight start. ... The Flyers will dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 4-3 overtime loss at the Ottawa Senators on Sunday.