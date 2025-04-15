Blue Jackets at Flyers projected lineups
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Boone Jenner -- Sean Monahan -- Kirill Marchenko
James van Riemsdyk -- Adam Fantilli -- Kent Johnson
Dmitri Voronkov -- Cole Sillinger -- Mathieu Olivier
Zach Aston-Reese -- Sean Kuraly -- Justin Danforth
Zach Werenski -- Dante Fabbro
Denton Mateychuk -- Ivan Provorov
Jordan Harris -- Erik Gudbranson
Jet Greaves
Daniil Tarasov
Scratched: Christian Fischer, Jack Williams, Damon Severson, Luke Kunin, Yegor Chinakhov, Jack Johnson
Injured: Elvis Merzlikins (upper body), Jake Christiansen (upper body)
Flyers projected lineup
Tyson Foerster -- Noah Cates -- Bobby Brink
Travis Konecny -- Sean Couturier -- Matvei Michkov
Jakob Pelletier -- Ryan Poehling -- Owen Tippett
Nicolas Deslauriers -- Karsen Dorwart -- Garnett Hathaway
Nick Seeler -- Travis Sanheim
Cam York -- Jamie Drysdale
Egor Zamula -- Emil Andrae
Samuel Ersson
Ivan Fedotov
Scratched: Aleksei Kolosov
Injured: Rasmus Ristolainen (upper body)
Status report
Fantilli missed the Blue Jackets morning skate for personal reasons but is expected to play. ... Columbus coach Dean Evason said there would be no lineup changes from a 4-1 win at the Washington Capitals on Sunday, which means Greaves will make his fourth straight start. ... The Flyers will dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 4-3 overtime loss at the Ottawa Senators on Sunday.