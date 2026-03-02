Blue Jackets at Rangers projected lineups

BLUE JACKETS (29-21-8) at RANGERS (23-29-7)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, NHLN, MSG

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Mason Marchment -- Adam Fantilli -- Kirill Marchenko

Boone Jenner -- Sean Monahan -- Danton Heinen

Cole Sillinger -- Charlie Coyle -- Mathieu Olivier

Dmitri Voronkov -- Isac Lundestrom -- Miles Wood

Zach Werenski -- Damon Severson

Ivan Provorov -- Denton Mateychuk

Dante Fabbro -- Erik Gudbranson

Elvis Merzlikins

Jet Greaves

Scratched: Jake Christiansen, Egor Zamula, Kent Johnson

Injured: Brendan Smith (knee surgery)

Rangers projected lineup

J.T. Miller -- Mika Zibanejad -- Gabe Perreault

Will Cuylle -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere

Tye Kartye -- Noah Laba -- Conor Sheary

Brendan Brisson -- Sam Carrick -- Taylor Raddysh

Vladislav Gavrikov -- Adam Fox

Braden Schneider -- Will Borgen

Matthew Robertson -- Vincent Iorio

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

Scratched: Scott Morrow, Urho Vaakanainen, Jonny Brodzinski

Injured: Matt Rempe (upper body), Adam Edstrom (lower body)

Status report

The Blue Jackets plan to use the same group of forwards and defensemen from a 4-3 overtime loss to the New York Islanders on Saturday. However, coach Rick Bowness said there is one game-time decision because of an illness. He did not provide specifics. … Iorio will return after being a healthy scratch for the Rangers’ 3-2 shootout win against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday. He will replace Morrow on defense.