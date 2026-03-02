Blue Jackets at Rangers projected lineups

BLUE JACKETS (29-21-8) at RANGERS (23-29-7)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, NHLN, MSG
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Mason Marchment -- Adam Fantilli -- Kirill Marchenko
Boone Jenner -- Sean Monahan -- Danton Heinen
Cole Sillinger -- Charlie Coyle -- Mathieu Olivier
Dmitri Voronkov -- Isac Lundestrom -- Miles Wood
Zach Werenski -- Damon Severson
Ivan Provorov -- Denton Mateychuk
Dante Fabbro -- Erik Gudbranson
Elvis Merzlikins
Jet Greaves
Scratched: Jake Christiansen, Egor Zamula, Kent Johnson
Injured: Brendan Smith (knee surgery)
Rangers projected lineup
J.T. Miller -- Mika Zibanejad -- Gabe Perreault
Will Cuylle -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere
Tye Kartye -- Noah Laba -- Conor Sheary
Brendan Brisson -- Sam Carrick -- Taylor Raddysh
Vladislav Gavrikov -- Adam Fox
Braden Schneider -- Will Borgen
Matthew Robertson -- Vincent Iorio
Igor Shesterkin
Jonathan Quick
Scratched: Scott Morrow, Urho Vaakanainen, Jonny Brodzinski
Injured: Matt Rempe (upper body), Adam Edstrom (lower body)
Status report
The Blue Jackets plan to use the same group of forwards and defensemen from a 4-3 overtime loss to the New York Islanders on Saturday. However, coach Rick Bowness said there is one game-time decision because of an illness. He did not provide specifics. … Iorio will return after being a healthy scratch for the Rangers’ 3-2 shootout win against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday. He will replace Morrow on defense.