Latest News

Samuel Girard of Colorado enters NHL/NHLPA player assistance program

Montreal Canadiens San Jose Sharks game recap November 24

Los Angeles Kings Anaheim Ducks game recap November 24 

Toronto Maple Leafs Chicago Blackhawks game recap November 24

Edmonton Oilers Washington Capitals game recap November 24

Nashville Predators St Louis Blues game recap November 24

New York Rangers Philadelphia Flyers game recap November 24

Detroit Red Wings Boston Bruins game recap November 24

St. Louis gives Ryan O'Reilly painting for 1000th game

Vasilevskiy to make season debut for Lightning tonight

NHL Buzz news and notes November 24

Bowness to return, coach Jets at Panthers

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

Fantasy spin NHL EDGE stats November 24

nhl fantasy hockey top 25 goaltender rankings pools

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Weekes Pluses, Minuses for TNT games Friday

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Merzlikins makes 38 saves, Blue Jackets edge Devils 

Jenner scores for Columbus, which wins consecutive games after dropping 9 straight

By Mike G. Morreale
@mikemorrealeNHL NHL.com Staff Writer

NEWARK, N.J. -- Elvis Merzlikins made 38 saves for the Columbus Blue Jackets in a 2-1 win against the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center on Friday.

Boone Jenner and Eric Robinson each scored in the first period for the Blue Jackets (6-11-4), who have won consecutive games after losing nine straight.

Alexander Holtz scored and Akira Schmid made 26 saves for the Devils (8-9-1), who have lost three straight and six of their past seven (1-6-0). New Jersey plays the Buffalo Sabres at Prudential Center on Saturday.

Jenner extended his goal streak to three games (four goals) when he scored from in front of the net after taking a backdoor pass from Johnny Gaudreau for a 1-0 lead at 10:04 of the first period.

Holtz made it 1-1 at 13:15, scoring a wrist shot from the right face-off circle after Ondrej Palat stole the puck from Jake Bean in the offensive zone.

Robinson scored his first goal of the season for Columbus on a breakaway after taking a lead pass from Justin Danforth for a 2-1 lead with 37 seconds left in the first.

Merzlikins came up strong early in the third period when Columbus was whistled for too many men on the ice at 3:26. He made seven saves on the Devils power play, including a wrist shot from Jack Hughes and the ensuing rebound, a backhand by Nathan Bastian at 5:09.

Devils forward Curtis Lazar sustained an undisclosed injury early in the first period and did not return.