Merzlikins makes 38 saves, Blue Jackets edge Devils 

Boone Jenner and Eric Robinson each scored in the first period for the Blue Jackets (6-11-4), who have won consecutive games after losing nine straight.

Alexander Holtz scored and Akira Schmid made 26 saves for the Devils (8-9-1), who have lost three straight and six of their past seven (1-6-0). New Jersey plays the Buffalo Sabres at Prudential Center on Saturday.

Jenner extended his goal streak to three games (four goals) when he scored from in front of the net after taking a backdoor pass from Johnny Gaudreau for a 1-0 lead at 10:04 of the first period.

Holtz made it 1-1 at 13:15, scoring a wrist shot from the right face-off circle after Ondrej Palat stole the puck from Jake Bean in the offensive zone.

Robinson scored his first goal of the season for Columbus on a breakaway after taking a lead pass from Justin Danforth for a 2-1 lead with 37 seconds left in the first.

Merzlikins came up strong early in the third period when Columbus was whistled for too many men on the ice at 3:26. He made seven saves on the Devils power play, including a wrist shot from Jack Hughes and the ensuing rebound, a backhand by Nathan Bastian at 5:09.

Devils forward Curtis Lazar sustained an undisclosed injury early in the first period and did not return.