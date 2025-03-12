Bratt has 3 points, Devils defeat Blue Jackets

Luke Hughes, Glass each gets 2 points for New Jersey

Blue Jackets at Devils | Recap

By Mike G. Morreale
@mikemorrealeNHL NHL.com Senior Draft Writer

NEWARK, N.J. -- Jesper Bratt had a goal and two assists for the New Jersey Devils in a 5-3 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Prudential Center on Tuesday.

Luke Hughes had a goal and an assist, Cody Glass had two assists and Jacob Markstrom made 17 saves for the Devils (35-25-6), who have won consecutive games for the first time since Jan. 22-25. New Jersey won 3-1 at the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday.

Glass has three points (one goal, two assists) in two games since being acquired by the Devils in a trade with the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday.

Mathieu Olivier had two goals and Elvis Merzlikins made 22 saves for Columbus (31-25-8), which has won once in its past four games.

Nico Hischier gave New Jersey a 1-0 lead with a power-play goal at 6:37 of the first period on a deflection at the left post.

Paul Cotter made it 2-0 when he picked up a puck at his blue line, skated the length of the ice, and scored on a backhand between the pads at 10:49.

Bratt scored on a wrist shot from the slot for a 3-0 lead at 18:51.

Olivier pulled Columbus within 3-1 on a deflection from the slot at 3:30 of the second period.

Kirill Marchenko made it 3-2 when he scored on a backhand while skating through the slot at 7:16.

Timo Meier extended the Devils lead to 4-2 at 16:49 on a wrist shot from the right face-off circle.

Luke Hughes scored on a wrist shot from the top of the left face-off circle 26 seconds into the third period for a 5-2 lead.

Olivier scored on a wrist shot at the left post that deflected off the stick of Bratt at 10:29 for the 5-3 final.

