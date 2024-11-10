Foegele has goal, assist, Kings hand Blue Jackets 4th straight loss 

Trevor Moore scored a short-handed goal, and David Rittich made 24 saves for the Kings (9-4-3), who are 4-1-1 on home ice.

Dmitri Voronkov and Ivan Provorov each scored, and Elvis Merzlikins made 18 saves for the Blue Jackets (5-6-2), who have lost four in a row (0-3-1).

Columbus went up 1-0 at 13:26 of the first period on Voronkov’s first goal of the season in his fourth game. Justin Danforth picked off Kevin Fiala’s pass in the neutral zone and found Voronkov driving to the net off the rush.

Vladislav Gavrikov tied it 1-1 at 4:16 of the second period. He scored on a wrist shot from the top of the right circle through traffic.

Los Angeles took a 2-1 lead at 6:12 when Foegele finished off a 3-on-1 rush from the left face-off dot. Samuel Helenius, drafted No. 59 overall in the 2021 NHL Draft, had the secondary assist for his first point in his NHL debut.

Moore made it 3-1 30 seconds into the third, chasing down the loose puck after Phillip Danault chipped it ahead before beating Merzlikins with a wrist shot from the left circle.

Provorov scored a power-play goal to make it 3-2 19 seconds later, finishing the rebound from Danforth’s slot shot.

Alex Laferriere tipped in Joel Edmundson’s point shot at 7:05 to make it 4-2.

Brandt Clarke scored into an empty net at 19:29 on the power play for the 5-2 final.