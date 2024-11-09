Blue Jackets at Kings projected lineups

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

BLUE JACKETS (5-5-2) at KINGS (8-4-3)

9 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, KCAL

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Yegor Chinakhov -- Sean Monahan -- Kirill Marchenko

Cole Sillinger -- Adam Fantilli -- Mikael Pyyhtia

Dmitri Voronkov -- Justin Danforth -- Mathieu Olivier

Zach Aston-Reese -- Sean Kuraly -- Kevin Labanc

Zach Werenski -- Ivan Provorov

Jake Christiansen -- Damon Severson

Jack Johnson -- David Jiricek

Elvis Merzlikins

Daniil Tarasov

Scratched: James van Riemsdyk, Jordan Harris

Injured: Boone Jenner (upper body), Gavin Brindley (finger), Erik Gudbranson (upper body), Kent Johnson (upper body)

Kings projected lineup

Kevin Fiala -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe

Trevor Moore -- Phillip Danault -- Akil Thomas

Warren Foegele -- Quinton Byfield -- Alex Laferriere

Andre Lee -- Trevor Lewis -- Samuel Helenius

Mikey Anderson -- Vladislav Gavrikov

Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke

Andreas Englund -- Jordan Spence

David Rittich

Darcy Kuemper

Scratched: Kyle Burroughs, Caleb Jones

Injured: Alex Turcotte (upper body), Drew Doughty (ankle), Arthur Kaliyev (clavicle)

Suspended: Tanner Jeannot

Status report

Jeannot, a forward, will serve the first of his three-game suspension for an illegal check to the head of Vancouver Canucks forward Brock Boeser during a 4-2 loss Thursday. ... Anderson is expected to play despite being cut when he was hit in the face by a shot from Canucks defenseman Filip Hronek Thursday. … Turcotte, a forward, was placed on injured reserve Saturday. … Helenius will make his NHL debut.

