Blue Jackets at Kings projected lineups

BLUE JACKETS (5-5-2) at KINGS (8-4-3)
9 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, KCAL
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Yegor Chinakhov -- Sean Monahan -- Kirill Marchenko
Cole Sillinger -- Adam Fantilli -- Mikael Pyyhtia
Dmitri Voronkov -- Justin Danforth -- Mathieu Olivier
Zach Aston-Reese -- Sean Kuraly -- Kevin Labanc
Zach Werenski -- Ivan Provorov
Jake Christiansen -- Damon Severson
Jack Johnson -- David Jiricek
Elvis Merzlikins
Daniil Tarasov
Scratched: James van Riemsdyk, Jordan Harris
Injured: Boone Jenner (upper body), Gavin Brindley (finger), Erik Gudbranson (upper body), Kent Johnson (upper body)
Kings projected lineup
Kevin Fiala -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe
Trevor Moore -- Phillip Danault -- Akil Thomas
Warren Foegele -- Quinton Byfield -- Alex Laferriere
Andre Lee -- Trevor Lewis -- Samuel Helenius
Mikey Anderson -- Vladislav Gavrikov
Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke
Andreas Englund -- Jordan Spence
David Rittich
Darcy Kuemper
Scratched: Kyle Burroughs, Caleb Jones
Injured: Alex Turcotte (upper body), Drew Doughty (ankle), Arthur Kaliyev (clavicle)
Suspended: Tanner Jeannot
Status report
Jeannot, a forward, will serve the first of his three-game suspension for an illegal check to the head of Vancouver Canucks forward Brock Boeser during a 4-2 loss Thursday. ... Anderson is expected to play despite being cut when he was hit in the face by a shot from Canucks defenseman Filip Hronek Thursday. … Turcotte, a forward, was placed on injured reserve Saturday. … Helenius will make his NHL debut.