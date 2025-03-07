Bobrovsky, Panthers shut out Blue Jackets, push winning streak to 5

Bobrovsky got the 423rd win of his career, tying Tony Esposito for 10th in NHL history. It was his fourth shutout of the season and second in his past three starts.

Aleksander Barkov and Sam Reinhart each had a goal and two assists for the Panthers (39-21-3), who have won 10 of 12.

Elvis Merzlikins made 33 saves for the Blue Jackets (30-24-8), who lost their second straight and were outscored 9-2 during their two-game Florida trip. They lost 6-2 at the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday to end a four-game winning streak.

Reinhart gave the Panthers a 1-0 lead at 5:58 of the first period with a power-play goal. He took a pass from Barkov at the right hash marks, turned as he settled the puck and sent it over the stick of Merzlikins.

Mackie Samoskevich made it 2-0 on the power play at 6:34 of the second period, scoring at the left of the net on the rebound of a Barkov shot when the goalie went low.

Barkov scored into an empty net at 17:48 of the third period for the 3-0 final.