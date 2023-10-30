Latest News

Fantasy top 10 waiver wire pickups for Week 4

Boston has extra motivation for Florida rematch

Toffoli Johansson Hartman 3 stars of week 

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Blackhawks Connor Bedard to face Devils Jack Hughes this week

On Tap: Ducks try to stay hot on road

Women in Hockey: Sharks Vice President Rosemary Tebaldi

Oilers get back to 'who we are' with McDavid in Heritage Classic

Kulak, Skinner play outdoors for hometown Oilers 

Flames stay optimistic after Heritage Classic loss

Oilers defeat Flames at Heritage Classic, end 4-game skid

Heritage Classic blog: Derek Ryan

Heritage Classic blog: Blake Coleman

16 NHL games to be nationally televised this week

Color of Hockey: Diop seeks Olympic glory with France

McDavid returns for Oilers at Heritage Classic

Bratt scores twice, Devils edge Wild

Wilson breaks tie in 3rd, Capitals rally past Sharks

Blue Jackets at Stars

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

BLUE JACKETS (3-3-2) at STARS (4-1-1)

8 p.m. ET; BSSWX, BSOH

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Johnny Gaudreau -- Boone Jenner -- Jack Roslovic

Alexandre Texier -- Adam Fantilli -- Emil Bemstrom

Dmitri Voronkov -- Cole Sillinger -- Kent Johnson

Justin Danforth -- Sean Kuraly -- Mathieu Olivier

Zach Werenski -- Damon Severson

Ivan Provorov -- David Jiricek

Jake Bean -- Erik Gudbranson

Elvis Merzlikins

Spencer Martin

Scratched: Adam Boqvist, Andrew Peeke, Kirill Marchenko

Injured: Yegor Chinakhov (back), Daniil Tarasov (knee), Patrik Laine (upper body)

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Joe Pavelski

Jamie Benn -- Wyatt Johnston -- Evgenii Dadonov 

Mason Marchment -- Matt Duchene -- Tyler Seguin

Ty Dellandrea -- Radek Faksa -- Craig Smith

Ryan Suter -- Miro Heiskanen

Esa Lindell -- Nils Lundkvist

Thomas Harley -- Jani Hakanpaa

Jake Oettinger

Scott Wedgewood

Scratched: Joel Hanley, Sam Steel

Injured: None

Status report

Gudbranson did not practice Sunday after taking a slap shot off the foot in a 2-0 loss to the New York Islanders on Saturday but is expected to play against the Stars.  ... Marchment will move up to the third line after playing on the fourth line the past two games.