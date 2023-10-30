Blue Jackets at Stars

BLUE JACKETS (3-3-2) at STARS (4-1-1)

8 p.m. ET; BSSWX, BSOH

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Johnny Gaudreau -- Boone Jenner -- Jack Roslovic

Alexandre Texier -- Adam Fantilli -- Emil Bemstrom

Dmitri Voronkov -- Cole Sillinger -- Kent Johnson

Justin Danforth -- Sean Kuraly -- Mathieu Olivier

Zach Werenski -- Damon Severson

Ivan Provorov -- David Jiricek

Jake Bean -- Erik Gudbranson

Elvis Merzlikins

Spencer Martin

Scratched: Adam Boqvist, Andrew Peeke, Kirill Marchenko

Injured: Yegor Chinakhov (back), Daniil Tarasov (knee), Patrik Laine (upper body)

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Joe Pavelski

Jamie Benn -- Wyatt Johnston -- Evgenii Dadonov

Mason Marchment -- Matt Duchene -- Tyler Seguin

Ty Dellandrea -- Radek Faksa -- Craig Smith

Ryan Suter -- Miro Heiskanen

Esa Lindell -- Nils Lundkvist

Thomas Harley -- Jani Hakanpaa

Jake Oettinger

Scott Wedgewood

Scratched: Joel Hanley, Sam Steel

Injured: None

Status report

Gudbranson did not practice Sunday after taking a slap shot off the foot in a 2-0 loss to the New York Islanders on Saturday but is expected to play against the Stars. ... Marchment will move up to the third line after playing on the fourth line the past two games.