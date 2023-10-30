Blue Jackets at Stars

BLUE JACKETS (3-3-2) at STARS (4-1-1)
8 p.m. ET; BSSWX, BSOH
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Johnny Gaudreau -- Boone Jenner -- Jack Roslovic
Alexandre Texier -- Adam Fantilli -- Emil Bemstrom
Dmitri Voronkov -- Cole Sillinger -- Kent Johnson
Justin Danforth -- Sean Kuraly -- Mathieu Olivier
Zach Werenski -- Damon Severson
Ivan Provorov -- David Jiricek
Jake Bean -- Erik Gudbranson
Elvis Merzlikins
Spencer Martin
Scratched: Adam Boqvist, Andrew Peeke, Kirill Marchenko
Injured: Yegor Chinakhov (back), Daniil Tarasov (knee), Patrik Laine (upper body)
Stars projected lineup
Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Joe Pavelski
Jamie Benn -- Wyatt Johnston -- Evgenii Dadonov
Mason Marchment -- Matt Duchene -- Tyler Seguin
Ty Dellandrea -- Radek Faksa -- Craig Smith
Ryan Suter -- Miro Heiskanen
Esa Lindell -- Nils Lundkvist
Thomas Harley -- Jani Hakanpaa
Jake Oettinger
Scott Wedgewood
Scratched: Joel Hanley, Sam Steel
Injured: None
Status report
Gudbranson did not practice Sunday after taking a slap shot off the foot in a 2-0 loss to the New York Islanders on Saturday but is expected to play against the Stars. ... Marchment will move up to the third line after playing on the fourth line the past two games.