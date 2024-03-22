Blue Jackets at Avalanche

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

BLUE JACKETS (23-34-12) at AVALANCHE (44-20-5)

9 p.m. ET; BSOH, ALT

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Johnny Gaudreau -- Boone Jenner -- Alex Nylander

Alexandre Texier -- Cole Sillinger -- Kirill Marchenko

Mikael Pyyhtia -- Dmitri Voronkov -- Trey Fix-Wolansky

Mathieu Olivier -- Brendan Gaunce -- Carson Meyer

Damon Severson -- Zach Werenski

Jake Bean -- Ivan Provorov

Jake Christiansen -- Erik Gudbranson

Elvis Merzlikins

Daniil Tarasov

Scratched: David Jiricek

Injured: Adam Fantilli (calf), Patrik Laine (upper body), Justin Danforth (concussion), Sean Kuraly (lower body), Yegor Chinakhov (upper body), Adam Boqvist (upper body)

Avalanche projected lineup

Valeri Nichushkin -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Mikko Rantanen

Artturi Lehkonen -- Casey Mittelstadt -- Jonathan Drouin

Brandon Duhaime -- Ross Colton -- Zach Parise

Miles Wood -- Andrew Cogliano -- Yakov Trenin

Devon Toews -- Cale Makar

Samuel Girard -- Josh Manson

Jack Johnson -- Sean Walker

Alexandar Georgiev

Justus Annunen

Scratched: Caleb Jones, Joel Kiviranta

Injured: None

Status report

Werenski will be a game-time decision after taking part in the Blue Jackets morning skate; the defenseman blocked a shot in the third period of a 4-3 overtime loss at the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday. ... Jiricek, a defenseman, is on an emergency recall from Cleveland of the American Hockey League in case Werenski can’t play. … Merzlikins will start. ... Georgiev will make his fifth start in seven games.

