Raymond's OT goal lifts Red Wings past Islanders

Panarin has goal, 2 assists in Rangers OT win against Jets

McTavish scores short-handed late, Ducks edge Penguins for 4th win in row

Zacha scores in OT, Bruins rally past Panthers

McCann lifts Kraken past Lightning in OT

Teravainen scores late in 3rd, Hurricanes edge Flyers

Adam Johnson honored by Ontario Reign

NHL team theme night celebrations

Gibson sustains upper-body injury in Ducks game

Gritty holds up emotional support alligator Wally during Flyers game

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

Lundqvist steps in net ahead of Hockey Hall of Fame Legends Classic

Fantasy top 10 waiver wire pickups for Week 4

Buzz: Bennett could make season debut for Panthers

Johnson remembered as 'great teammate' by Penguins

nhl fantasy hockey podcast betting pools futures

Boston has extra motivation for Florida rematch

Toffoli Johansson Hartman 3 stars of week 

Coach’s Challenge: CBJ @ DAL -- 9:43 of the Second Period

Challenge Initiated By: Columbus

Type of Challenge: Offside

Result: Call on the ice is overturned -- No Goal Dallas

Explanation: Video review determined that Dallas’ Mason Marchment preceded the puck into the offensive zone and was in an offside position prior to his goal. According to Rule 38.9, “The standard for overturning the call in the event of a “GOAL” call on the ice is that the NHL Situation Room, after reviewing any and all available replays and consulting with the On-Ice Official(s), determines that one or more Players on the attacking team preceded the puck into the attacking zone prior to the goal being scored and that, as a result, the play should have been stopped for an “Offside” infraction; where this standard is met, the goal will be disallowed.”

The clock is reset to show 10:23 (9:37 elapsed time), when the offside infraction occurred.