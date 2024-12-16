Tokarski makes 27 saves, Hurricanes top Blue Jackets

Goalie was making 1st start since 2022-23 season; Columbus is 1-5-2 in past 8

Blue Jackets at Hurricanes | Recap

By Kurt Dusterberg
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Dustin Tokarski made 27 saves for the Carolina Hurricanes in a 4-1 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Lenovo Center on Sunday.

The 35-year-old goalie was making his first NHL start since Feb. 18, 2023, with the Pittsburgh Penguins. He signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Hurricanes on Dec. 2, one month after he signed a professional tryout contract with Chicago of the American Hockey League.

Jordan Martinook had a goal and an assist, and Jordan Staal had two assists for the Hurricanes (19-10-1), who had lost two of three.

Dmitri Voronkov scored for the Blue Jackets (12-14-5), who have lost four in a row (0-2-2) and seven of their past eight (1-5-2). Elvis Merzlikins made 24 saves.

Carolina scored a short-handed goal at 8:28 of the first period to take a 1-0 lead. Seth Jarvis knocked the puck away from Cole Sillinger at the defensive blue line, skated in on a 2-on-1 and passed to Sebastian Aho, who beat Merzlikins with a wrist shot from the left circle.

William Carrier made it 2-0 at 19:08. Staal skated around the net and passed out front to Carrier, who slid a backhand inside the right post.

Voronkov cut it to 2-1 at 15:52 of the second period. Kirill Marchenko warded off Sean Walker below the goal line and sent a backhand pass to Voronkov for a quick shot from the low slot.

Martinook pushed the lead to 3-1 at 17:16 when he redirected Staal’s one-timer from just inside the blue line.

Jesperi Kotkaniemi made it 4-1 at 6:19 of the third period. He took a pass from Martin Necas in the neutral zone, toe-dragged Dante Fabbro at the top of the left circle and scored glove side with a snap shot.

Latest News

Thomas has goal, assist, Blues hold off Rangers

Olofsson scores twice, Golden Knights defeat Wild

Tavares scores natural hat trick, Maple Leafs rally past Sabres

Bedard breaks tie with 54 seconds left, lifts Blackhawks past Islanders

Buzz: Ovechkin practices with Capitals for 1st time since injury

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Petry scores 1st goal of season, Red Wings edge Maple Leafs

NHL On Tap: Kaprizov, Wild look to stay hot against Golden Knights

Fowler traded to Blues by Ducks for prospect

Berggren fined maximum for cross-checking in Red Wings game

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

Bennett’s selection to Canada 4 Nations roster ‘a bit of validation,’ Panthers GM says

State Your Case: Panthers or Oilers for return to Stanley Cup Final

NHL Morning Skate for Dec. 15

Pastrnak has 4 points in Bruins win against Canucks

Wolf makes 32 saves, Flames shut out Panthers

Hagel gets 2 goals for Lightning in win against Kraken

Keller's late power-play goal lifts Utah past Sharks