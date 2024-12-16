Tokarski makes 27 saves, Hurricanes top Blue Jackets

The 35-year-old goalie was making his first NHL start since Feb. 18, 2023, with the Pittsburgh Penguins. He signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Hurricanes on Dec. 2, one month after he signed a professional tryout contract with Chicago of the American Hockey League.

Jordan Martinook had a goal and an assist, and Jordan Staal had two assists for the Hurricanes (19-10-1), who had lost two of three.

Dmitri Voronkov scored for the Blue Jackets (12-14-5), who have lost four in a row (0-2-2) and seven of their past eight (1-5-2). Elvis Merzlikins made 24 saves.

Carolina scored a short-handed goal at 8:28 of the first period to take a 1-0 lead. Seth Jarvis knocked the puck away from Cole Sillinger at the defensive blue line, skated in on a 2-on-1 and passed to Sebastian Aho, who beat Merzlikins with a wrist shot from the left circle.

William Carrier made it 2-0 at 19:08. Staal skated around the net and passed out front to Carrier, who slid a backhand inside the right post.

Voronkov cut it to 2-1 at 15:52 of the second period. Kirill Marchenko warded off Sean Walker below the goal line and sent a backhand pass to Voronkov for a quick shot from the low slot.

Martinook pushed the lead to 3-1 at 17:16 when he redirected Staal’s one-timer from just inside the blue line.

Jesperi Kotkaniemi made it 4-1 at 6:19 of the third period. He took a pass from Martin Necas in the neutral zone, toe-dragged Dante Fabbro at the top of the left circle and scored glove side with a snap shot.