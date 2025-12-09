Blue Jackets at Hurricanes projected lineups

BLUE JACKETS (13-10-6) at HURRICANES (17-9-2)
7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Cole Sillinger -- Sean Monahan -- Kent Johnson
Dimitri Voronkov -- Adam Fantilli -- Kirill Marchenko
Miles Wood -- Charlie Coyle -- Isac Lundestrom
Luca Del Bel Belluz -- Brendan Gaunce -- Yegor Chinakhov
Zach Werenski -- Ivan Provorov
Denton Mateychuk -- Damon Severson
Brendan Smith -- Dante Fabbro
Jet Greaves
Elvis Merzlikins
Scratched: Jake Christiansen, Zach Aston-Reese
Injured: Erik Gudbranson (hip), Boone Jenner (upper body), Mathieu Olivier (upper body)
Hurricanes projected lineup
Andrei Svechnikov -- Sebastian Aho -- Seth Jarvis
Nikolaj Ehlers -- Logan Stankoven -- Jackson Blake
William Carrier -- Jordan Staal -- Jordan Martinook
Taylor Hall -- Mark Jankowski -- Eric Robinson
K’Andre Miller -- Sean Walker
Shayne Gostisbehere -- Jalen Chatfield
Alexander Nikishin -- Joel Nystrom
Brandon Bussi
Frederik Andersen
Scratched: Mike Reilly, Jesperi Kotkaniemi
Injured: Jaccob Slavin (lower body), Pyotr Kochetkov (undisclosed)
Status report
The Blue Jackets will use the same lineup from their 2-0 loss to the Washington Capitals on Sunday. … Kotkaniemi, a forward, did not participate in the morning skate.