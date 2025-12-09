Blue Jackets at Hurricanes projected lineups

BLUE JACKETS (13-10-6) at HURRICANES (17-9-2)

7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Cole Sillinger -- Sean Monahan -- Kent Johnson

Dimitri Voronkov -- Adam Fantilli -- Kirill Marchenko

Miles Wood -- Charlie Coyle -- Isac Lundestrom

Luca Del Bel Belluz -- Brendan Gaunce -- Yegor Chinakhov

Zach Werenski -- Ivan Provorov

Denton Mateychuk -- Damon Severson

Brendan Smith -- Dante Fabbro

Jet Greaves

Elvis Merzlikins

Scratched: Jake Christiansen, Zach Aston-Reese

Injured: Erik Gudbranson (hip), Boone Jenner (upper body), Mathieu Olivier (upper body)

Hurricanes projected lineup

Andrei Svechnikov -- Sebastian Aho -- Seth Jarvis

Nikolaj Ehlers -- Logan Stankoven -- Jackson Blake

William Carrier -- Jordan Staal -- Jordan Martinook

Taylor Hall -- Mark Jankowski -- Eric Robinson

K’Andre Miller -- Sean Walker

Shayne Gostisbehere -- Jalen Chatfield

Alexander Nikishin -- Joel Nystrom

Brandon Bussi

Frederik Andersen

Scratched: Mike Reilly, Jesperi Kotkaniemi

Injured: Jaccob Slavin (lower body), Pyotr Kochetkov (undisclosed)

Status report

The Blue Jackets will use the same lineup from their 2-0 loss to the Washington Capitals on Sunday. … Kotkaniemi, a forward, did not participate in the morning skate.