Blue Jackets at Sabres projected lineups
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Dmitri Voronkov -- Adam Fantilli -- Cole Sillinger
James van Riemsdyk -- Luca Del Bel Belluz -- Kent Johnson
Zach Aston-Reese -- Justin Danforth -- Mathieu Olivier
Mikael Pyyhtia -- Sean Kuraly -- Kevin Labanc
Denton Mateychuk -- Ivan Provorov
Jake Christiansen -- Damon Severson
Jack Johnson -- Jordan Harris
Elvis Merzlikins
Daniil Tarasov
Scratched: Dylan Gambrell
Injured: Zach Werenski (undisclosed), Dante Fabbro (upper body), Kirill Marchenko (broken jaw), Erik Gudbranson (upper body), Boone Jenner (shoulder), Yegor Chinakhov (upper body), Sean Monahan (wrist)
Sabres projected lineup
JJ Peterka -- Jiri Kulich -- Isak Rosen
Jason Zucker -- Dylan Cozens -- Alex Tuch
Zach Benson -- Ryan McLeod -- Jack Quinn
Beck Malenstyn -- Peyton Krebs
Bowen Byram -- Rasmus Dahlin
Owen Power -- Connor Clifton
Jacob Bryson -- Henri Jokiharju
Dennis Gilbert
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
James Reimer
Scratched: Sam Lafferty
Injured: Mattias Samuelsson (lower body), Tage Thompson (undisclosed), Tyson Kozak (illness), Jordan Greenway (middle body)
Status report
Werenski and Fabbro, each a defenseman, were not on the ice for the Blue Jackets morning skate Tuesday. ... Marchenko was placed on injured reserve and will be out indefinitely; the forward was injured when he was hit by an errant puck while on the bench in the second period of a 5-3 loss at the Dallas Stars on Sunday. … Thompson was not on the ice for the Sabres morning skate Tuesday and is day to day; the forward left early in the third period of a 4-3 win against the New Jersey Devils on Sunday. ... Samuelsson a defenseman, was also absent from the morning skate and will not play. … The Sabres could dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen for a second straight game; if now, Lafferty would skate at right wing on the fourth line.