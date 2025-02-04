Blue Jackets at Sabres projected lineups

By NHL.com
BLUE JACKETS (26-20-7) at SABRES (21-26-5)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, MSG-B

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Dmitri Voronkov -- Adam Fantilli -- Cole Sillinger

James van Riemsdyk -- Luca Del Bel Belluz -- Kent Johnson

Zach Aston-Reese -- Justin Danforth -- Mathieu Olivier

Mikael Pyyhtia -- Sean Kuraly -- Kevin Labanc

Denton Mateychuk -- Ivan Provorov

Jake Christiansen -- Damon Severson

Jack Johnson -- Jordan Harris

Elvis Merzlikins

Daniil Tarasov

Scratched: Dylan Gambrell

Injured: Zach Werenski (undisclosed), Dante Fabbro (upper body), Kirill Marchenko (broken jaw), Erik Gudbranson (upper body), Boone Jenner (shoulder), Yegor Chinakhov (upper body), Sean Monahan (wrist)

Sabres projected lineup

JJ Peterka -- Jiri Kulich -- Isak Rosen

Jason Zucker -- Dylan Cozens -- Alex Tuch

Zach Benson -- Ryan McLeod -- Jack Quinn

Beck Malenstyn -- Peyton Krebs

Bowen Byram -- Rasmus Dahlin

Owen Power -- Connor Clifton

Jacob Bryson -- Henri Jokiharju

Dennis Gilbert

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

James Reimer

Scratched: Sam Lafferty

Injured: Mattias Samuelsson (lower body), Tage Thompson (undisclosed), Tyson Kozak (illness), Jordan Greenway (middle body)

Status report

Werenski and Fabbro, each a defenseman, were not on the ice for the Blue Jackets morning skate Tuesday. ... Marchenko was placed on injured reserve and will be out indefinitely; the forward was injured when he was hit by an errant puck while on the bench in the second period of a 5-3 loss at the Dallas Stars on Sunday. … Thompson was not on the ice for the Sabres morning skate Tuesday and is day to day; the forward left early in the third period of a 4-3 win against the New Jersey Devils on Sunday. ... Samuelsson a defenseman, was also absent from the morning skate and will not play. … The Sabres could dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen for a second straight game; if now, Lafferty would skate at right wing on the fourth line.

