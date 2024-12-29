 Swayman makes 18 saves, Bruins shut out Blue Jackets 

It was Swayman's second shutout this season and 14th in the NHL.

Morgan Geekie had a goal and an assist, and Justin Brazeau, David Pastrnak and Cole Koepke scored for the Bruins (20-14-4), who were coming off a 6-2 loss at Columbus on Friday but are 5-1-1 in their past seven games.

Daniil Tarasov made 24 saves in his first start since Dec. 5 for the Blue Jackets (15-16-6), who had their four-game point streak end (3-0-1).

Brazeau gave the Bruins a 1-0 lead at 2:29 of the first period, knocking the rebound of Brandon Carlo's point shot in at the left post before Blue Jackets forward Mikael Pyyhtia could clear it away.

Geekie increased the lead to 2-0 at 6:29 of the second period. He scored glove side with a wrist shot from the top of the left circle after Blue Jackets defenseman Damon Severson blindly cleared the puck into the slot from the corner.

Pastrnak made it 3-0 at 8:18, scoring on a breakaway following another turnover by the Blue Jackets.

Koepke pushed it to 4-0 at 6:06 of the third period. He picked up a loose puck in the neutral zone, skated in on a rush, and beat Tarasov blocker side from the top of the right circle.