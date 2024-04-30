3 Keys: Avalanche at Jets, Game 5 of Western 1st Round

WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Jets will try to stave off elimination when they play the Colorado Avalanche in Game 5 of the Western Conference First Round at Canada Life Centre on Tuesday.

The Jets have lost the past three games, getting outscored 16-5 and allowing two power-play goals in each of the past two.

"[The players] all feel good," Jets coach Rick Bowness said Tuesday. "Listen, they know our best hockey -- we haven't played it yet. They know that we need to play with more discipline, so we stay out of the penalty box. We need to score more some goals, they understand, but there's not one guy in that room ready to call it a day and call the season over.

"I'm very confident that we're going to see the A-game from everybody tonight. There's a great mood in the room. The practice was good, lots of energy, so we just hope that carries into the game tonight."

The Avalanche are trying to advance to the second round for the first time since 2022, when they went on to win the Stanley Cup. They were eliminated in seven games by the Seattle Kraken in the first round last season.

"Learning how to win sometimes can take some time," Colorado coach Jared Bednar said. "Experiencing heartbreak helps. I think learning from both successful series and unsuccessful ones, you kind of figure out exactly what it takes to be able to win and close out a series and survive and advance.

"We've had a pretty good mentality in our room when it comes to that, like responding after four games, keeping things going after good games all season long. We talked about things like that. They'll draw on their experience and the leadership is strong in our room. They know the importance of the game. They know we can expect Winnipeg's best game tonight. We're trying to play our best game in the series as well."

Teams that hold a 3-1 lead in a best-of-7 series are 307-32 (.906) all-time.