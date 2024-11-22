Wood gets go-ahead goal in 3rd, Avalanche edge Capitals

Mikko Rantanen also scored, and Alexandar Georgiev made 28 saves after missing two games with an upper-body injury for the Avalanche (11-9-0), who have won five of six.

“Our team’s found a little bit of rhythm here recently,” Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said. “Hasn’t been perfect, that’s for sure. We needed [Georgiev] tonight more than I would have liked, but we found a way to get a win as a team and I think all four lines are contributing.”

Pierre-Luc Dubois scored for the Capitals (13-5-1), who had their five-game point streak (4-0-1) snapped. Logan Thompson made 25 saves.

“I thought it was just average tonight all the way around,” Capitals coach Spencer Carbery said. “The second [period] hurts a lot. … They controlled play, and they could’ve had three or four. They were on us pretty good.”

Washington was without captain Alex Ovechkin, who will miss 4-6 weeks after fracturing his left fibula in the third period of a 6-2 win against the Utah Hockey Club on Monday.

Dubois gave the Capitals a 1-0 lead at 17:04 of the first period. Tom Wilson got to a loose puck at the bottom of the right circle and found Dubois in front, who redirected the puck past Georgiev.

“We had a couple new combinations, guys maybe feeling each other out a bit,” Wilson said. “But I think we can definitely hold onto pucks and create a bit more offensively because the best way to defend that team is to hold onto the puck and I think we didn’t do enough for the most part tonight.”