Demko makes 25 saves, Canucks shut out Avalanche

Jake DeBrusk had a goal and assist, and Filip Hronek had two assists for the Canucks (24-18-11), who were playing their second straight game without top defenseman Quinn Hughes because of an undisclosed injury. It was Vancouver’s first win in three games (1-1-1) since trading center J.T. Miller to the New York Rangers on Friday, the first of two deals that brought back four players.

“Obviously, Quinn is such a huge part of this team, everyone here knows it, and it's a big loss,” DeBrusk said. “It's one of those things where lots of guys have to step up and really help in different ways and obviously no one's going to be like him but, in saying that, I think our defenseman did a great job tonight, especially against a team that is unreal on the rush.”

Mackenzie Blackwood made 28 saves for the Avalanche (31-22-2), who were trying to win three straight games for the first time in a month.

Colorado, which is 7-7-2 since a six-game winning streak ended on Jan. 4, only had four shots in a third period that included four Canucks power plays.

“It's disappointing,” coach Jared Bednar said. “For me, this is a borderline playoff game in February, right? And I just didn't like the way we competed in order to win the game. We played a smart hockey game for the most part. We did some good things, but like in the trenches, we weren't hard enough.”

DeBrusk put the Canucks ahead 1-0 at 4:26 of the second period after Hronek stole the puck inside the Vancouver blue line and led a rush up ice. His shot off right wing created a high rebound that DeBrusk caught between the hash marks while driving the net, dropping the puck to his stick and sliding a low shot past Blackwood’s left pad from in close.

“That one was weird,” DeBrusk said. “I didn't know if that was going to count or what was going to go down, because it's kind of just a freak play.”