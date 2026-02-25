Avalanche at Mammoth projected lineups

AVALANCHE (37-9-9) at MAMMOTH (30-23-4)

9 p.m. ET; Utah16, ALT

Avalanche projected lineup

Artturi Lehkonen -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Martin Necas

Gabriel Landeskog -- Brock Nelson -- Valeri Nichushkin

Ross Colton -- Jack Drury -- Victor Olofsson

Parker Kelly -- Zakhar Bardakov -- Joel Kiviranta

Devon Toews -- Cale Makar

Josh Manson -- Brent Burns

Brett Kulak -- Sam Malinski

Scott Wedgewood

Mackenzie Blackwood

Scratched: Gavin Brindley

Injured: Logan O’Connor (lower body)

Mammoth projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Nick Schmaltz -- Lawson Crouse

Jack McBain -- Logan Cooley -- Dylan Guenther

JJ Peterka -- Barrett Hayton -- Kailer Yamamoto

Alexander Kerfoot -- Kevin Stenlund -- Michael Carcone

Mikhail Sergachev -- Sean Durzi

Nate Schmidt -- John Marino

Ian Cole -- Nick DeSimone

Karel Vejmelka

Vitek Vanecek

Scratched: Olli Maatta, Liam O’Brien

Injured: None

Status report

MacKinnon, Makar, Toews and Nelson, the four Avalanche Olympians, each is questionable; none took part in Colorado's morning skate. ... Kulak is expected to make his Avalanche debut after being acquired in a trade with the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday. ... Mammoth coach Andre Tourigny said there will be “a few game-time decisions” regarding the lineup... Cooley and Kerfoot each could return after participating in the Mammoth morning skate; Cooley missed 28 games with a lower body injury and Kerfoot missed 12 with an upper-body injury. ... Utah assigned defensemen Dmitri Simashev and Maveric Lamoureaux to Tucson of the American Hockey League on Wednesday.