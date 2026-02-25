Avalanche at Mammoth projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

AVALANCHE (37-9-9) at MAMMOTH (30-23-4) 

9 p.m. ET; Utah16, ALT

Avalanche projected lineup

Artturi Lehkonen -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Martin Necas

Gabriel Landeskog -- Brock Nelson -- Valeri Nichushkin

Ross Colton -- Jack Drury -- Victor Olofsson

Parker Kelly -- Zakhar Bardakov -- Joel Kiviranta

Devon Toews -- Cale Makar

Josh Manson -- Brent Burns

Brett Kulak -- Sam Malinski

Scott Wedgewood

Mackenzie Blackwood

Scratched: Gavin Brindley

Injured: Logan O’Connor (lower body)

Mammoth projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Nick Schmaltz -- Lawson Crouse

Jack McBain -- Logan Cooley -- Dylan Guenther

JJ Peterka -- Barrett Hayton -- Kailer Yamamoto

Alexander Kerfoot -- Kevin Stenlund -- Michael Carcone

Mikhail Sergachev -- Sean Durzi

Nate Schmidt -- John Marino

Ian Cole -- Nick DeSimone

Karel Vejmelka

Vitek Vanecek

Scratched: Olli Maatta, Liam O’Brien

Injured: None

Status report

MacKinnon, Makar, Toews and Nelson, the four Avalanche Olympians, each is questionable; none took part in Colorado's morning skate. ... Kulak is expected to make his Avalanche debut after being acquired in a trade with the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday. ... Mammoth coach Andre Tourigny said there will be “a few game-time decisions” regarding the lineup... Cooley and Kerfoot each could return after participating in the Mammoth morning skate; Cooley missed 28 games with a lower body injury and Kerfoot missed 12 with an upper-body injury. ... Utah assigned defensemen Dmitri Simashev and Maveric Lamoureaux to Tucson of the American Hockey League on Wednesday.

Latest News

Celebrini back with Sharks for playoff push, ‘learned a lot’ at Olympics

NHL Status Report: Carlsson back for Ducks against Oilers

NHL On Tap: Panarin to debut for Kings against Golden Knights

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Panarin gifts Kings mascot Rolex watch to share number

Fantasy spin on 2026 NHL Trade Deadline

Crosby out at least 4 weeks for Penguins

Cooper to miss 2 games as Lightning coach after father's death

Girard traded to Penguins by Avalanche for Kulak

Matthews, Hellebuyck changed legacies with gold medal at Olympics

NHL Trade Buzz: Panthers have ‘very important week’ before Deadline

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Fantasy hockey top 10 waiver wire pickups with EDGE stats

NHL Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

Fantasy hockey top 50 defenseman rankings

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings

United States silver medal win at 1972 Olympics 'felt like gold'

Team USA celebration continues with White House visit, 'Today' appearances