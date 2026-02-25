Avalanche at Mammoth projected lineups

AVALANCHE (37-9-9) at MAMMOTH (30-23-4)
9 p.m. ET; Utah16, ALT
Avalanche projected lineup
Artturi Lehkonen -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Martin Necas
Gabriel Landeskog -- Brock Nelson -- Valeri Nichushkin
Ross Colton -- Jack Drury -- Victor Olofsson
Parker Kelly -- Zakhar Bardakov -- Joel Kiviranta
Devon Toews -- Cale Makar
Josh Manson -- Brent Burns
Brett Kulak -- Sam Malinski
Scott Wedgewood
Mackenzie Blackwood
Scratched: Gavin Brindley
Injured: Logan O’Connor (lower body)
Mammoth projected lineup
Clayton Keller -- Nick Schmaltz -- Lawson Crouse
Jack McBain -- Logan Cooley -- Dylan Guenther
JJ Peterka -- Barrett Hayton -- Kailer Yamamoto
Alexander Kerfoot -- Kevin Stenlund -- Michael Carcone
Mikhail Sergachev -- Sean Durzi
Nate Schmidt -- John Marino
Ian Cole -- Nick DeSimone
Karel Vejmelka
Vitek Vanecek
Scratched: Olli Maatta, Liam O’Brien
Injured: None
Status report
MacKinnon, Makar, Toews and Nelson, the four Avalanche Olympians, each is questionable; none took part in Colorado's morning skate. ... Kulak is expected to make his Avalanche debut after being acquired in a trade with the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday. ... Mammoth coach Andre Tourigny said there will be “a few game-time decisions” regarding the lineup... Cooley and Kerfoot each could return after participating in the Mammoth morning skate; Cooley missed 28 games with a lower body injury and Kerfoot missed 12 with an upper-body injury. ... Utah assigned defensemen Dmitri Simashev and Maveric Lamoureaux to Tucson of the American Hockey League on Wednesday.