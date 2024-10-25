Avalanche cruise past Utah Hockey Club for 4th straight win

Lawson Crouse scored, and Karel Vejmelka made 21 saves for Utah (4-3-1), which has lost four of five.

“The lack of execution kept going,” Utah coach Andre Tourigny said. “I did not like our effort, I did not like our emotion, I did not like our physicality, I did not like our battle level. Tonight it’s disappointing.”

Defenseman Maveric Lamoureux, who was selected in the first round (No. 29) of the 2022 NHL Draft, made his NHL debut. He had three blocks, two hits and was plus-1 in 18:50 of ice time.

“I really liked my game,” Lamoureux said. ”I feel like it went uphill as the game went on. Started all right, and as the game went on I just got more comfortable and I actually really liked how I played.”

Ross Colton gave the Avalanche a 1-0 lead with a power-play goal at 9:54 of the first period, scoring his seventh of the season with a one-timer from the edge of the right circle off a pass from Rantanen.

However, Colton would leave the game in the second period with an upper-body injury after Bednar said he "took a slash to the hand."

"[He] wasn't good enough to come back for this game, but we'll just reevaluate," Bednar added. "Tomorrow's the day off, he'll see the trainers tomorrow. We'll have a better idea on Saturday."