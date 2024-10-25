SALT LAKE CITY -- Casey Mittelstadt had a goal and two assists for the Colorado Avalanche, who won their fourth straight game with a 5-1 victory against the Utah Hockey Club at Delta Center on Thursday.
Avalanche cruise past Utah Hockey Club for 4th straight win
Mittelstadt has 3 points, Makar, MacKinnon extend point streaks to 8 for Colorado
Cale Makar (one goal) and Nathan MacKinnon (one assist) each extended his season-opening point streak to eight games for Colorado (4-4-0). Makar has 15 points (three goals, 12 assists) during the streak, and MacKinnon has 13 points (three goals, 10 assists).
Ivan Ivan also scored his first NHL goal, Mikko Rantanen had two assists, and Justus Annunen made 25 saves for the Avalanche.
“I thought we were committed again on the defensive side of it,” Colorado coach Jared Bednar said. “I thought we did a nice job of closing it down. We had some extended shifts in the first couple periods, but I thought the guys did a nice job blocking some shots, getting sticks on pucks and in passing lanes. Really committed on the defensive side of it. We were a little bit opportunistic on the offensive side and did some good things.”
Lawson Crouse scored, and Karel Vejmelka made 21 saves for Utah (4-3-1), which has lost four of five.
“The lack of execution kept going,” Utah coach Andre Tourigny said. “I did not like our effort, I did not like our emotion, I did not like our physicality, I did not like our battle level. Tonight it’s disappointing.”
Defenseman Maveric Lamoureux, who was selected in the first round (No. 29) of the 2022 NHL Draft, made his NHL debut. He had three blocks, two hits and was plus-1 in 18:50 of ice time.
“I really liked my game,” Lamoureux said. ”I feel like it went uphill as the game went on. Started all right, and as the game went on I just got more comfortable and I actually really liked how I played.”
Ross Colton gave the Avalanche a 1-0 lead with a power-play goal at 9:54 of the first period, scoring his seventh of the season with a one-timer from the edge of the right circle off a pass from Rantanen.
However, Colton would leave the game in the second period with an upper-body injury after Bednar said he "took a slash to the hand."
"[He] wasn't good enough to come back for this game, but we'll just reevaluate," Bednar added. "Tomorrow's the day off, he'll see the trainers tomorrow. We'll have a better idea on Saturday."
Makar made it 2-0 at 18:20 of the first. He skated into the right circle on a rush and beat Vejmelka short side under his blocker.
Mittelstadt pushed it to 3-0 at 14:25 of the second period. Sam Malinski's wraparound attempt deflected through the crease to Mittelstadt, who lifted the puck into an open net.
“I'm definitely more comfortable in the system and playing with good players,” Mittelstadt said. “I don't really attest to it more than that, I just try to focus on the next game."
Ivan, who was playing in his eighth NHL game, made it 4-0 with another power-play goal at 17:33. He beat Vejmelka blocker side with a quick shot from the left hash marks.
“It's crazy. I don't really know what to say,” Ivan said. “I don't really remember much from that moment, but yeah, it feels amazing.”
Crouse scored on a breakaway at 15:28 of the third period to cut it to 4-1.
“Obviously, not our best,” Crouse said. “We just got to learn from that and focus on what made us successful at the beginning of the year and get back to that as soon as possible.”
Joel Kiviranta responded 39 seconds later following a turnover along the boards to make it 5-1. It was his fourth goal in his past three games.
“You see a team dig in and play the right way, and they're getting rewarded for it now," Bednar said. "I think that bodes well for our future when we start adding guys in the lineup and get deeper and deeper.”