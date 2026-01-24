Avalanche at Maple Leafs projected lineups

AVALANCHE (34-6-9) at MAPLE LEAFS (24-18-9)
1:30 p.m. ET; TVAS, TSN4, ALT, NHLN
Avalanche projected lineup
Victor Olofsson -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Martin Necas
Artturi Lehkonen -- Brock Nelson -- Valeri Nichushkin
Taylor Makar -- Jack Drury -- Gavin Brindley
Zakhar Bardakov -- Parker Kelly -- Joel Kiviranta
Sam Malinski -- Cale Makar
Josh Manson -- Brent Burns
Jack Ahcan -- Samuel Girard
Mackenzie Blackwood
Isak Posch
Scratched: Scott Wedgewood
Injured: Gabriel Landeskog (upper body), Devon Toews (upper body), Logan O’Connor (hip surgery), Ross Colton (lower body)
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Matias Maccelli -- John Tavares -- Matthew Knies
Bobby McMann -- Auston Matthews -- Max Domi
Easton Cowan -- Nicolas Roy -- Nicholas Robertson
Steven Lorentz -- Scott Laughton -- Calle Jarnkrok
Morgan Rielly -- Brandon Carlo
Oliver Ekman-Larsson -- Jake McCabe
Simon Benoit -- Troy Stecher
Joseph Woll
Anthony Stolarz
Scratched: Jacob Quillan, Henry Thrun, Philippe Myers
Injured: Chris Tanev (groin), Dakota Mermis (lower body), Dakota Joshua (kidney), William Nylander (groin)
Status report
Wedgewood, a goalie, will rejoin the Avalanche later on their four-game road trip to be with his family after the birth of his second child. ... Posch, who has yet to make his NHL debut, was recalled from Colorado of the American Hockey League on Saturday. ... Toews' status for the road trip is "still being determined," Colorado coach Jared Bednar said Friday; the defenseman has missed nine straight games. ... Nylander, who has missed four consecutive games, skated Saturday for the first time since the forward was injured Jan. 15; Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube did not offer a timeline for his return... Joshua, who has missed 13 straight games, also skated Saturday for the first time since sustaining a lacerated kidney in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Dec. 28; Berube said the forward is still "a ways away, it's not like he's close."