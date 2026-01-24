Avalanche at Maple Leafs projected lineups

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

AVALANCHE (34-6-9) at MAPLE LEAFS (24-18-9)

1:30 p.m. ET; TVAS, TSN4, ALT, NHLN

Avalanche projected lineup

Victor Olofsson -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Martin Necas

Artturi Lehkonen -- Brock Nelson -- Valeri Nichushkin

Taylor Makar -- Jack Drury -- Gavin Brindley

Zakhar Bardakov -- Parker Kelly -- Joel Kiviranta

Sam Malinski -- Cale Makar

Josh Manson -- Brent Burns

Jack Ahcan -- Samuel Girard

Mackenzie Blackwood

Isak Posch

Scratched: Scott Wedgewood

Injured: Gabriel Landeskog (upper body), Devon Toews (upper body), Logan O’Connor (hip surgery), Ross Colton (lower body)

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Matias Maccelli -- John Tavares -- Matthew Knies

Bobby McMann -- Auston Matthews -- Max Domi

Easton Cowan -- Nicolas Roy -- Nicholas Robertson

Steven Lorentz -- Scott Laughton -- Calle Jarnkrok

Morgan Rielly -- Brandon Carlo

Oliver Ekman-Larsson -- Jake McCabe

Simon Benoit -- Troy Stecher

Joseph Woll

Anthony Stolarz

Scratched: Jacob Quillan, Henry Thrun, Philippe Myers

Injured: Chris Tanev (groin), Dakota Mermis (lower body), Dakota Joshua (kidney), William Nylander (groin)

Status report

Wedgewood, a goalie, will rejoin the Avalanche later on their four-game road trip to be with his family after the birth of his second child. ... Posch, who has yet to make his NHL debut, was recalled from Colorado of the American Hockey League on Saturday. ... Toews' status for the road trip is "still being determined," Colorado coach Jared Bednar said Friday; the defenseman has missed nine straight games. ... Nylander, who has missed four consecutive games, skated Saturday for the first time since the forward was injured Jan. 15; Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube did not offer a timeline for his return... Joshua, who has missed 13 straight games, also skated Saturday for the first time since sustaining a lacerated kidney in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Dec. 28; Berube said the forward is still "a ways away, it's not like he's close."

