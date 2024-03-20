Rantanen gets hat trick, Avalanche defeat Blues for 7th straight win

MacKinnon extends point streak to 16 for Colorado; St. Louis winning streak ends at 4

Recap: Avalanche @ Blues 3.19.24

By Lou Korac
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

ST. LOUIS -- Mikko Rantanen scored his seventh NHL hat trick for the Colorado Avalanche in their seventh straight win, 4-3 against the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center on Tuesday.

Nathan MacKinnon extended his point streak to 16 games with an assist, and Valeri Nichushkin and Jonathan Drouin each had two assists for the Avalanche (44-20-5), who have outscored their opponents 31-13 during the streak. Justus Annunen made 30 saves.

Nathan Walker had a goal and an assist for the Blues (36-30-3), who had their four-game winning streak end. Jordan Binnington made 31 saves.

Rantanen scored his second of the game to tie it 3-3 at 18:46 of the second period on the power play, redirecting a pass from Drouin in the slot past Binnington.

Rantanen completed the hat trick to make it 4-3 at 4:15 of the third period with a one-timer in the slot after Nichushkin forced a turnover in the offensive zone.

Rantanen put the Avalanche ahead 1-0 at 6:36 of the first period with a wrist shot in the slot off a centering pass from MacKinnon.

Walker tied it 1-1 at 8:48, taking a pass from Scott Perunovich as he came off the bench and beating Annunen with a wrist shot in the left circle.

Alexey Toropchenko made it 2-1 at 4:44 of the second period when he crashed the net and put in a rebound in front after Justin Faulk’s wrist shot. 

Casey Mittelstadt tied it 2-2 at 6:41 with a snap shot in the slot off a pass from Samuel Girard below the goal line.

Brayden Schenn gave the Blues a 3-2 lead at 8:43 when he one-timed a pass from Jake Neighbours off a 2-on-1 rush.

