Sitting Down with Mike Richter 

Richter talks Lundqvist, Rangers, Hall of Fame in Q&A with NHL.com
2023 Hockey Hall of Fame induction speech highlights

Highlights from Hockey Hall of Fame Class of 2023 speeches
New York Islanders Edmonton Oilers game recap November 13

Oilers pull away from Islanders in 3rd, win 1st game under Knoblauch
Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

NHL team theme night celebrations

NHL Cultural Celebrations/Community Theme Nights blog
Florida Panthers early season MVP debated by NHL.com writers

Panthers early-season MVP debated by NHL.com
Maple Leafs William Nylander excited for Global Series Sweden

Nylander excited for opportunity to play in Sweden as part of Global Series
Sabres' Kyle Okposo set to play 1,000th NHL game

Okposo set to play 1,000th NHL game, having ‘ton of fun’ with Sabres
Columbus Blue Jackets Jack Roslovic injury status

Roslovic out 4-6 weeks with fractured ankle for Blue Jackets
Stanley Cup champion Golden Knights visit White House

Golden Knights visit White House, President Biden to celebrate Stanley Cup championship
Carolina announces white Whalers jerseys

Hurricanes announce special white Whalers throwback jerseys
McDavid surprised, says he had no role in Knoblauch hire by Oilers

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Vasilevskiy practices with Lightning for 1st time since surgery

Daniel Alfredsson inspiring Ottawa at NHL Global Series

Alfredsson giving Senators information, inspiration during NHL Global Series
nhl fantasy hockey podcast betting pools futures

'NHL Fantasy on Ice' podcast available now
Reinhart Connor Nylander 3 stars of week 

Reinhart leads 3 Stars of the Week 
Senators have energetic 1st practice in Sweden for Global Series

Coach’s Challenge: COL @ SEA – 14:41 of the First Period

NHL-Shield

Challenge Initiated By: Colorado

Type of Challenge: Goaltender Interference

Result: Call on the ice is overturned – No goal Seattle

Explanation: Video review determined Seattle’s Brandon Tanev impaired Alexandar Georgiev’s ability to play his position in the crease prior to Alex Wennberg’s goal. The decision was made in accordance with Rule 69.1 which states, in part, “Goals should be disallowed only if: (1) an attacking player, either by his positioning or by contact, impairs the goalkeeper’s ability to move freely within his crease or defend his goal.”