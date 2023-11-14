Coach’s Challenge: COL @ SEA – 14:41 of the First Period

Challenge Initiated By: Colorado

Type of Challenge: Goaltender Interference

Result: Call on the ice is overturned – No goal Seattle

Explanation: Video review determined Seattle’s Brandon Tanev impaired Alexandar Georgiev’s ability to play his position in the crease prior to Alex Wennberg’s goal. The decision was made in accordance with Rule 69.1 which states, in part, “Goals should be disallowed only if: (1) an attacking player, either by his positioning or by contact, impairs the goalkeeper’s ability to move freely within his crease or defend his goal.”