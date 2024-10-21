Colton scores 2, Avalanche hand Sharks 6th straight loss to start season

Colton has five goals in his past three games.

Cale Makar had a goal and two assists to extend his point streak to six games (two goals, 10 assists) for the Avalanche (2-4-0), who have won two straight. Nathan MacKinnon had two assists to extend his point streak to six (two goals, nine assists), and Justus Annunen made 25 saves in his first start of the season.

William Eklund scored for the Sharks (0-4-2). Vitek Vanecek made 18 saves.

Colton scored on a one-timer on the power play to give the Avalanche a 1-0 lead at 6:23 of the first period. MacKinnon fed Colton in the slot from the left wing.

Colton made it 2-0 at 16:37 with a wrist shot over Vanecek's blocker after Mikko Rantanen found him streaking behind the defense.

Eklund scored his first goal of the season on the power play with 1:35 remaining in the period, to cut the Avalanche lead to 2-1.

Joel Kiviranta took a pass from Josh Manson and scored with a backhand shot in front of the crease at 9:56 of the third period to make it 3-1 Colorado.

Makar scored an empty net goal at 18:23 for the 4-1 final.