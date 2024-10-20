Avalanche at Sharks

AVALANCHE (1-4-0) at SHARKS (0-3-2)
8 p.m. ET; NBCSCA, ALT, SN1
Avalanche projected lineup
Ross Colton -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Mikko Rantanen
Nikolai Kovalenko -- Casey Mittelstadt -- Logan O'Connor
Miles Wood -- Parker Kelly -- Calum Ritchie
Ivan Ivan -- Matt Stienburg -- Joel Kiviranta
Oliver Kylington -- Cale Makar
Samuel Girard -- Josh Manson
Calvin de Haan -- Sam Malinski
Alexandar Georgiev
Justus Annunen
Scratched: John Ludvig, Kaapo Kahkonen, Chris Wagner
Injured: Devon Toews (lower body), Jonathan Drouin (upper body), Artturi Lehkonen (upper body), Gabriel Landeskog (knee), Tucker Poolman (head)
Suspended: Valeri Nichushkin
Sharks projected lineup
Fabian Zetterlund -- Mikael Granlund -- Tyler Toffoli
Danil Gushchin -- Alexander Wennberg -- Barclay Goodrow
Ty Dellandrea -- Will Smith -- Luke Kunin
Carl Grundstrom -- Nico Sturm -- Klim Kostin
Jake Walman -- Cody Ceci
Mario Ferraro -- Jan Rutta
Henry Thrun -- Matt Benning
Vitek Vanecek
Mackenzie Blackwood
Scratched: Jack Thompson, Givani Smith
Injured: Macklin Celebrini (lower body), William Eklund (upper body), Shakir Mukhamadullin (lower body), Thomas Bordeleau (lower body), Logan Couture (lower body), Marc-Edouard Vlasic (upper body)
Status report
Neither team held a morning skate. ... Toews, a defenseman, is expected to miss his fourth straight game but is traveling. ... Drouin, a forward, was placed on injured reserve Sunday; Wagner, a forward, was recalled from Colorado of the American Hockey League. … Kahkonen, a goalie, has resolved his work visa issues and has joined the Avalanche; coach Jared Bednar said Kahkonen would accompany them on the trip. ... Will Smtih was a healthy scratch against the Winnipeg Jets on Friday for rest as part of the forward's development plan. ... Eklund, a forward, is questionable; he did not play Friday.