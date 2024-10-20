Avalanche at Sharks

AVALANCHE (1-4-0) at SHARKS (0-3-2)

8 p.m. ET; NBCSCA, ALT, SN1

Avalanche projected lineup

Ross Colton -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Mikko Rantanen

Nikolai Kovalenko -- Casey Mittelstadt -- Logan O'Connor

Miles Wood -- Parker Kelly -- Calum Ritchie

Ivan Ivan -- Matt Stienburg -- Joel Kiviranta

Oliver Kylington -- Cale Makar

Samuel Girard -- Josh Manson

Calvin de Haan -- Sam Malinski

Alexandar Georgiev

Justus Annunen

Scratched: John Ludvig, Kaapo Kahkonen, Chris Wagner

Injured: Devon Toews (lower body), Jonathan Drouin (upper body), Artturi Lehkonen (upper body), Gabriel Landeskog (knee), Tucker Poolman (head)

Suspended: Valeri Nichushkin

Sharks projected lineup

Fabian Zetterlund -- Mikael Granlund -- Tyler Toffoli

Danil Gushchin -- Alexander Wennberg -- Barclay Goodrow

Ty Dellandrea -- Will Smith -- Luke Kunin

Carl Grundstrom -- Nico Sturm -- Klim Kostin

Jake Walman -- Cody Ceci

Mario Ferraro -- Jan Rutta

Henry Thrun -- Matt Benning

Vitek Vanecek

Mackenzie Blackwood

Scratched: Jack Thompson, Givani Smith

Injured: Macklin Celebrini (lower body), William Eklund (upper body), Shakir Mukhamadullin (lower body), Thomas Bordeleau (lower body), Logan Couture (lower body), Marc-Edouard Vlasic (upper body)

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate. ... Toews, a defenseman, is expected to miss his fourth straight game but is traveling. ... Drouin, a forward, was placed on injured reserve Sunday; Wagner, a forward, was recalled from Colorado of the American Hockey League. … Kahkonen, a goalie, has resolved his work visa issues and has joined the Avalanche; coach Jared Bednar said Kahkonen would accompany them on the trip. ... Will Smtih was a healthy scratch against the Winnipeg Jets on Friday for rest as part of the forward's development plan. ... Eklund, a forward, is questionable; he did not play Friday.