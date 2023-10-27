Avalanche shut out by Penguins in 1st loss, NHL-record road streak ends

The shutout was Jarry’s second in five starts this season for the Penguins (3-4-0), who were outscored 14-6 in three straight losses.

Reilly Smith scored twice and has four goals in seven games after being acquired by Pittsburgh in a trade from the Vegas Golden Knights on June 28. Sidney Crosby and Lars Eller also scored.

“I thought this might have been one of the best games we’ve played all year from a structure standpoint,” Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said. “I thought we were able to create a lot of offense off our defense. I think that’s going to be an important element of our game moving forward.”

Alexandar Georgiev was pulled in the third period after making 20 saves on 24 shots for the Avalanche (6-1-0), who led the NHL with a plus-16 goal differential in their first six games. Ivan Prosvetov made five saves in relief.

Smith put Pittsburgh ahead 1-0 on its first shot on goal at 4:40 of the first period, three seconds after a power play expired. Colorado defenseman Samuel Girard went down to block a pass from Rickard Rakell but slid the puck to Smith in the slot for a wrist shot.

Smith scored again to make it 2-0 at 16:51, chipping in a shot off a pass from Evgeni Malkin on a 2-on-1.

"It seems like almost all the time, teams that are in the playoffs around Thanksgiving are the teams that are in there at the end of the season,” Smith said. “You can't fall too far behind because it's so hard to make up games.”