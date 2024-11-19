Makar scores 2, Avalanche hold off Flyers

Casey Mittelstadt had a goal and an assist for Colorado (10-9-0). Justus Annunen made 24 saves.

Owen Tippett and Tyson Foerster scored in the third period for Philadelphia (8-9-2), which had its three-game winning streak ended. Aleksei Kolosov made 26 saves.

Makar put the Avalanche ahead 1-0 at 8:30 of the second period with a shot from between the top of the face-off circles.

Colorado scored with 9:15 remaining in the second, but the goal was overturned after Philadelphia successfully challenged for goalie interference.

Makar gave Colorado a 2-0 lead with a power-play goal at 15:08 when his shot from the center of the offensive zone deflected off Flyers defenseman Nick Seeler and past Kolosov.

Mittelstadt made it 3-0 at 8:34 of the third period, scoring off the rebound of a Jonathan Drouin shot.

Tippett made it 3-1 with a shot from the high slot at 11:48.

Foerster knocked in a loose puck behind Annunen to make it 3-2 at 13:32.