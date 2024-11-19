Makar scores 2, Avalanche hold off Flyers

Mittelstadt has goal, assist for Colorado; Kolosov makes 26 saves for Philadelphia

Avalanche at Flyers | Recap

By Adam Kimelman
@NHLAdamK NHL.com Deputy Managing Editor

PHILADELPHIA -- Cale Makar scored two goals, and the Colorado Avalanche hung on for a 3-2 win against the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center on Monday.

Casey Mittelstadt had a goal and an assist for Colorado (10-9-0). Justus Annunen made 24 saves.

Owen Tippett and Tyson Foerster scored in the third period for Philadelphia (8-9-2), which had its three-game winning streak ended. Aleksei Kolosov made 26 saves.

Makar put the Avalanche ahead 1-0 at 8:30 of the second period with a shot from between the top of the face-off circles.

Colorado scored with 9:15 remaining in the second, but the goal was overturned after Philadelphia successfully challenged for goalie interference.

Makar gave Colorado a 2-0 lead with a power-play goal at 15:08 when his shot from the center of the offensive zone deflected off Flyers defenseman Nick Seeler and past Kolosov.

Mittelstadt made it 3-0 at 8:34 of the third period, scoring off the rebound of a Jonathan Drouin shot.

Tippett made it 3-1 with a shot from the high slot at 11:48.

Foerster knocked in a loose puck behind Annunen to make it 3-2 at 13:32.

Latest News

Referee Dunning taken from ice on stretcher during Avalanche win against Flyers

Montembeault makes 30 saves, Canadiens shut out Oilers

Blue Jackets score 5, hand Bruins 3rd loss in row

Pepsi Zero Sugar NHL Goalie Challenge picks

Johnson honored in front of former team for reaching 1,000-game milestone

NHL Buzz: Nurse expected to be out 5-10 days for Oilers

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

PWHL to play 9 games at neutral sites across North America

Reilly to have heart procedure, could be out ‘several months’ for Islanders

NHL Foundation in U.S. and Canada to focus on 5 key pillars

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL On Tap: McDavid, Caufield face off when Oilers visit Canadiens 

Hall on same page with Blackhawks coach after 'unexpected' healthy scratch

Updates to the 2024-25 NHL Regular-Season Schedule

McDavid leads 3 Stars of the Week

'NHL Fantasy on Ice' podcast available now

Jarnkrok has surgery, out month to month for Maple Leafs

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today