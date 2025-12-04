Avalanche at Islanders projected lineups

AVALANCHE (19-1-6) at ISLANDERS (14-10-3)
7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, KTVD, ALT
Avalanche projected lineup
Artturi Lehkonen -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Martin Necas
Gabriel Landeskog -- Brock Nelson -- Valeri Nichushkin
Ross Colton -- Jack Drury -- Victor Olofsson
Parker Kelly -- Zakhar Bardakov -- Joel Kiviranta
Devon Toews -- Cale Makar
Josh Manson -- Brent Burns
Samuel Girard -- Sam Malinski
Mackenzie Blackwood
Trent Miner
Scratched: Ilya Solovyov
Injured: Scott Wedgewood (back), Gavin Brindley (lower body), Logan O’Connor (hip surgery)
Islanders projected lineup
Emil Heineman -- Bo Horvat -- Maxim Shabanov
Anders Lee -- Mathew Barzal -- Jonathan Drouin
Anthony Duclair -- Calum Ritchie -- Simon Holmstrom
Kyle MacLean -- Casey Cizikas -- Maxim Tsyplakov
Matthew Schaefer -- Ryan Pulock
Adam Pelech -- Tony DeAngelo
Travis Mitchell -- Scott Mayfield
Ilya Sorokin
David Rittich
Scratched: Marc Gatcomb, Adam Boqvist
Injured: Kyle Palmieri (ACL), Alexander Romanov (upper body), Jean-Gabriel Pageau (upper body), Semyon Varlamov (knee), Ethan Bear (upper body)
Status report
Wedgewood left during the second period of a 3-1 win against the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday due to back tightness; the goalie did travel with the Avalanche and could play at some point during their four-game road trip. ... Miner was recalled from Colorado of the American Hockey League on Wednesday and will back up Blackwood. ... Nelson will play at the Islanders for the first time; he played 12 seasons with New York before being traded to Colorado on March 6, 2025.