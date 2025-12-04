Avalanche at Islanders projected lineups

AVALANCHE (19-1-6) at ISLANDERS (14-10-3)

7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, KTVD, ALT

Avalanche projected lineup

Artturi Lehkonen -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Martin Necas

Gabriel Landeskog -- Brock Nelson -- Valeri Nichushkin

Ross Colton -- Jack Drury -- Victor Olofsson

Parker Kelly -- Zakhar Bardakov -- Joel Kiviranta

Devon Toews -- Cale Makar

Josh Manson -- Brent Burns

Samuel Girard -- Sam Malinski

Mackenzie Blackwood

Trent Miner

Scratched: Ilya Solovyov

Injured: Scott Wedgewood (back), Gavin Brindley (lower body), Logan O’Connor (hip surgery)

Islanders projected lineup

Emil Heineman -- Bo Horvat -- Maxim Shabanov

Anders Lee -- Mathew Barzal -- Jonathan Drouin

Anthony Duclair -- Calum Ritchie -- Simon Holmstrom

Kyle MacLean -- Casey Cizikas -- Maxim Tsyplakov

Matthew Schaefer -- Ryan Pulock

Adam Pelech -- Tony DeAngelo

Travis Mitchell -- Scott Mayfield

Ilya Sorokin

David Rittich

Scratched: Marc Gatcomb, Adam Boqvist

Injured: Kyle Palmieri (ACL), Alexander Romanov (upper body), Jean-Gabriel Pageau (upper body), Semyon Varlamov (knee), Ethan Bear (upper body)

Status report

Wedgewood left during the second period of a 3-1 win against the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday due to back tightness; the goalie did travel with the Avalanche and could play at some point during their four-game road trip. ... Miner was recalled from Colorado of the American Hockey League on Wednesday and will back up Blackwood. ... Nelson will play at the Islanders for the first time; he played 12 seasons with New York before being traded to Colorado on March 6, 2025.