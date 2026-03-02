Avalanche at Kings projected lineups

AVALANCHE (39-10-9) at KINGS (24-21-14)
10:30 p.m. ET; FDSNW, KTVD, ALT2
Avalanche projected lineup
Gabriel Landeskog -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Martin Necas
Artturi Lehkonen -- Brock Nelson -- Valeri Nichushkin
Ross Colton -- Jack Drury -- Victor Olofsson
Zakhar Bardakov -- Parker Kelly -- Gavin Brindley
Devon Toews -- Cale Makar
Josh Manson -- Brent Burns
Brett Kulak -- Sam Malinski
Mackenzie Blackwood
Scott Wedgewood
Scratched: None
Injured: Logan O’Connor (hip surgery), Joel Kiviranta (concussion)
Kings projected lineup
Artemi Panarin -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe
Alex Turcotte -- Quinton Byfield -- Alex Laferriere
Warren Foegele -- Kenny Connors -- Corey Perry
Jeff Malott -- Samuel Helenius -- Taylor Ward
Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke
Mikey Anderson -- Cody Ceci
Jacob Moverare -- Brian Dumoulin
Anton Forsberg
Erik Portillo
Scratched: None
Injured: Trevor Moore (illness), Darcy Kuemper (illness), Drew Doughty (lower body), Joel Armia (upper body), Andrei Kuzmenko (meniscus), Kevin Fiala (fractured leg)
Status report
The Avalanche are expected to use the same lineup from a 3-1 win against the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday. … Kiviranta, a forward, was on the ice in a noncontact jersey at the morning skate and will miss his second straight game. … Connors will make his NHL debut after being recalled from Ontario of the American Hockey League on Sunday. … Portillo was recalled from the AHL on Monday and will back up Forsberg with Kuemper unavailable.