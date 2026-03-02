Avalanche at Kings projected lineups

AVALANCHE (39-10-9) at KINGS (24-21-14)

10:30 p.m. ET; FDSNW, KTVD, ALT2

Avalanche projected lineup

Gabriel Landeskog -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Martin Necas

Artturi Lehkonen -- Brock Nelson -- Valeri Nichushkin

Ross Colton -- Jack Drury -- Victor Olofsson

Zakhar Bardakov -- Parker Kelly -- Gavin Brindley

Devon Toews -- Cale Makar

Josh Manson -- Brent Burns

Brett Kulak -- Sam Malinski

Mackenzie Blackwood

Scott Wedgewood

Scratched: None

Injured: Logan O’Connor (hip surgery), Joel Kiviranta (concussion)

Kings projected lineup

Artemi Panarin -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe

Alex Turcotte -- Quinton Byfield -- Alex Laferriere

Warren Foegele -- Kenny Connors -- Corey Perry

Jeff Malott -- Samuel Helenius -- Taylor Ward

Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke

Mikey Anderson -- Cody Ceci

Jacob Moverare -- Brian Dumoulin

Anton Forsberg

Erik Portillo

Scratched: None

Injured: Trevor Moore (illness), Darcy Kuemper (illness), Drew Doughty (lower body), Joel Armia (upper body), Andrei Kuzmenko (meniscus), Kevin Fiala (fractured leg)

Status report

The Avalanche are expected to use the same lineup from a 3-1 win against the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday. … Kiviranta, a forward, was on the ice in a noncontact jersey at the morning skate and will miss his second straight game. … Connors will make his NHL debut after being recalled from Ontario of the American Hockey League on Sunday. … Portillo was recalled from the AHL on Monday and will back up Forsberg with Kuemper unavailable.