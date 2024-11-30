Marchment gets 3 points, Stars hold off Avalanche

Forward scores twice, including empty-net goal to seal game for Dallas; Rantanen has goal, assist for Colorado

Avalanche at Stars | Recap

By Taylor Baird
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

DALLAS -- Mason Marchment had two goals and an assist as the Dallas Stars held off the Colorado Avalanche for a 5-3 win at American Airlines Center on Friday.

Jamie Benn and Tyler Seguin each had a goal and an assist and Miro Heiskanen had two assists for Dallas (14-8-0), which had lost the past two games. Jake Oettinger made 29 saves.

Mikko Rantanen had a goal and an assist, and Valeri Nichushkin and Artturi Lehkonen each scored for Colorado (13-11-0), which had won four of the past five games. Alexandar Georgiev made 19 saves.

Lehkonen cut the Stars' three-goal lead to 4-2 at 1:02 of the third period on a shot from the bottom of the left face-off circle that beat Oettinger five-hole. Rantanen made it 4-3 at 8:03 on a shot from the right face-off dot.

Seguin gave Dallas a 1-0 lead at 5:36 in the first period when he scored from the goal line off a cross-ice pass by Matt Duchene on the power play.

Nichushkin tied it 1-1 at 13:56 after the puck squirted loose behind Oettinger and he capitalized by tapping it in for a power-play goal.

Marchment made it 2-1 for Dallas at 14:28 when he redirected the puck after it bounced off of Georgiev’s skate in the crease.

Benn made it 3-1 at 7:07 in the second period on a rebound from the slot.

Roope Hintz made it 4-1 at 18:42 when Wyatt Johnston found him uncovered in the slot on the power play.

Marchment scored into the empty net at 17:17 in the third period for the 5-3 final.

