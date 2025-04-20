Video Review: COL @ DAL – 9:30 of the Second Period

NHL-Shield

Type of Review: Distinct Kicking Motion

Result: Goal Colorado

Explanation: Video review supported the Referee’s call on the ice that the puck deflected off of Artturi Lehkonen's leg and entered the net in a legal fashion. Rule 37.4 states, in part, “a puck that deflects into the net off an attacking Player’s skate who does not use a ‘distinct kicking motion’ shall be ruled a GOAL. A puck that is directed into the net by an attacking Players’ skate shall also be ruled a GOAL, as long as no ‘distinct kicking motion’ is evident.”

