MacKinnon extends point streak to 16 in Avalanche’s loss to Blackhawks

MacKinnon has 28 points (eight goals, 20 assists) during his streak, which is the longest active in the NHL. He can tie Toronto Maple Leafs forward William Nylander for the longest point streak this season (17 games) when the Avalanche host the Ottawa Senators on Thursday.

Tyler Johnson scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period, and Ryan Donato had a goal and an assist for the Blackhawks (10-20-1), who ended a four-game skid. Connor Bedard and Nikita Zaitsev each had two assists, and Petr Mrazek made 35 saves.

“I think we have to grab it and use it,” Chicago coach Luke Richardson said of the win. “We can't just sit on it and think that it just happened. It was a lot of hard work, and the guys stayed focused. Consistency's a word we've been looking for this year, and tonight’s 60 minutes was really good.

“Couple power-play goals by them in the first period, but we made some adjustments, we had a big kill in the second and we stayed out of the box the rest of the way, which was smart. So, I think our guys were focused, which allowed us to play our physical game to the best we could.”