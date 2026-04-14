Avalanche at Flames projected lineups

AVALANCHE (53-16-11) at FLAMES (33-38-9)
9 p.m. ET; SNW, ALT, KTVD, KUSA
Avalanche projected lineup
Artturi Lehkonen -- Nathan MacKinnon – Gabriel Landeskog
Valeri Nichushkin -- Brock Nelson -- Martin Necas
Ross Colton -- Nicolas Roy -- Joel Kiviranta
Parker Kelly -- Jack Drury -- Logan O’Connor
Devon Toews -- Sam Malinski
Brett Kulak -- Brent Burns
Nick Blankenburg -- Jack Ahcan
Scott Wedgewood
Mackenzie Blackwood
Scratched: Zakhar Bardakov
Injured: Nazem Kadri (finger), Cale Makar (upper body), Josh Manson (upper body)
Flames projected lineup
Blake Coleman -- Mikael Backlund -- Joel Farabee
Matvei Gridin -- Morgan Frost -- Victor Olofsson
Connor Zary -- Rory Kerins -- Adam Klapka
Yegor Sharangovich -- Tyson Gross -- Aydar Suniev
Zayne Parekh -- Zach Whitecloud
Olli Maatta -- Hunter Brzustewicz
Abram Wiebe -- Brayden Pachal
Dustin Wolf
Devin Cooley
Scratched: Ryan Lomberg, John Beecher, Martin Pospisil, Ryan Strome
Injured: Jake Bean (undisclosed), Samuel Honzek (upper body), Jonathan Huberdeau (hip surgery), Joel Hanley (upper body), Kevin Bahl (lower body), Matvei Gridin (illness), Yan Kuznetsov (upper body), Matt Coronato (undisclosed)
Status report
The Avalanche did not hold a morning skate following a 2-1 shootout win at the Edmonton Oilers on Monday. … Kadri, a forward, is traveling with the Avalanche and skated by himself, but won’t play in either of Colorado’s final two regular-season games. ... Colorado will be without coach Jared Bednar for the second straight game after he was struck by a puck during a 3-2 overtime loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday. … Kerins will center the third line in place of Strome, a forward, after being recalled from Calgary of the American Hockey League on Tuesday. ... Gridin will return after missing a 4-1 win against the Utah Mammoth on Sunday due to an illness. … Coronato didn't skate; the forward is day to day after getting “banged up” against Utah, coach Ryan Huska said.