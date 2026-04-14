Avalanche at Flames projected lineups

AVALANCHE (53-16-11) at FLAMES (33-38-9)

9 p.m. ET; SNW, ALT, KTVD, KUSA

Avalanche projected lineup

Artturi Lehkonen -- Nathan MacKinnon – Gabriel Landeskog

Valeri Nichushkin -- Brock Nelson -- Martin Necas

Ross Colton -- Nicolas Roy -- Joel Kiviranta

Parker Kelly -- Jack Drury -- Logan O’Connor

Devon Toews -- Sam Malinski

Brett Kulak -- Brent Burns

Nick Blankenburg -- Jack Ahcan

Scott Wedgewood

Mackenzie Blackwood

Scratched: Zakhar Bardakov

Injured: Nazem Kadri (finger), Cale Makar (upper body), Josh Manson (upper body)

Flames projected lineup

Blake Coleman -- Mikael Backlund -- Joel Farabee

Matvei Gridin -- Morgan Frost -- Victor Olofsson

Connor Zary -- Rory Kerins -- Adam Klapka

Yegor Sharangovich -- Tyson Gross -- Aydar Suniev

Zayne Parekh -- Zach Whitecloud

Olli Maatta -- Hunter Brzustewicz

Abram Wiebe -- Brayden Pachal

Dustin Wolf

Devin Cooley

Scratched: Ryan Lomberg, John Beecher, Martin Pospisil, Ryan Strome

Injured: Jake Bean (undisclosed), Samuel Honzek (upper body), Jonathan Huberdeau (hip surgery), Joel Hanley (upper body), Kevin Bahl (lower body), Matvei Gridin (illness), Yan Kuznetsov (upper body), Matt Coronato (undisclosed)

Status report

The Avalanche did not hold a morning skate following a 2-1 shootout win at the Edmonton Oilers on Monday. … Kadri, a forward, is traveling with the Avalanche and skated by himself, but won’t play in either of Colorado’s final two regular-season games. ... Colorado will be without coach Jared Bednar for the second straight game after he was struck by a puck during a 3-2 overtime loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday. … Kerins will center the third line in place of Strome, a forward, after being recalled from Calgary of the American Hockey League on Tuesday. ... Gridin will return after missing a 4-1 win against the Utah Mammoth on Sunday due to an illness. … Coronato didn't skate; the forward is day to day after getting “banged up” against Utah, coach Ryan Huska said.