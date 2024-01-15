Color of Hockey: Jaques savoring roles in PWHL, Canada-U.S. Rivalry Series 

William Douglas has been writing The Color of Hockey blog since 2012. Douglas joined NHL.com in 2019 and writes about people of color in the sport. Today, he profiles Sophie Jaques, the 2023 Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award winner as the NCAA’s top Division I women’s hockey player who’s a rookie defenseman for PWHL Boston and a first-time member on Canada’s women’s national team in the Rivalry Series against the United States.
Sophie Jaques is relishing being a double rookie.
The Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award winner as NCAA Division I’s top hockey player in 2023 is a first-year pro after she was selected in the second round (No. 10) by Boston of the new Professional Women’s Hockey League.
And the 23-year-old defenseman made her international debut on Nov. 11 representing Canada for the first time on its women’s national team in the Rivalry Series against the United States.
“It’s been great just competing in the PWHL in practice with the best players every day,” Jaques said. “And anytime you get to wear the maple leaf and represent Canada, especially getting to play those two games in Canada in front of sold-out crowds (in Kitchener and Sarnia, Ontario) was incredible. And to see the buzz continuing to grow around women’s hockey is great.”