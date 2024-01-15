Color of Hockey: Jaques savoring roles in PWHL, Canada-U.S. Rivalry Series 

Jaques said she hopes her career takes off once she gets acclimated to playing in a league with and against the world’s best women’s players in the PWHL and playing for Canada against the U.S., who are ranked No. 1 and No. 2, respectively, by the IIHF.

She is scoreless in three games for Canada (the U.S. holds a 3-1 lead in the best-of-7 series, which continues at SaskTel Centre in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, on Feb. 7, and has yet to register a point in two PWHL games.

“It is a big adjustment from the NCAA to whether it be to the national team or this league,” said PWHL Boston coach Courtney Kessel, who is also coaching the defense for Canada in the Rivalry Series. “Every time you’re on the ice it’s against top talent. The NCAA, sure, you have some great competitors and great teams, but I don’t think the depth is across the league as it is here in the PWHL. And obviously, when you get the national team, the game is faster and more physical than ever.

“I think she (Jaques) has done a great job adjusting to the pace of the game, and you’ve really seen her game develop in the sense of trying to push the pace now that she’s settling in. I’m really looking forward to seeing her in more games and seeing what she can bring from an offensive standpoint to our back end.”

Jaques is one of four Black players in the PWHL, along with Team Canada teammate and Toronto forward Sarah Nurse, Ottawa forward Mikyla Grant-Mentis and Minnesota defenseman Nikki Nightengale.

She said one of the pluses of being paid enough to play hockey and not to have a side job to make ends meet is she has time to help grow the sport by serving on the board of the Black Girl Hockey Club.