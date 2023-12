Challenge Initiated By: Dallas

Type of Challenge: Missed Game Stoppage Event – Hand Pass

Result: Original call is overturned – No Goal Calgary

Explanation: The Situation Room determined that Mikael Backlund directed the puck to Jonathan Huberdeau with a hand pass at 5:08 of the third period (14:52 elapsed time) prior to Backlund’s goal. The decision was made in accordance with Rule 38.2 (b) and 79.1.

The clock is reset to show 5:08 (14:52 elapsed time) and no goal Calgary.