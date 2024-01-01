Coach’s Challenge: BOS @ DET – 16:42 of the Second Period

Challenge Initiated By: Boston

Type of Challenge: Goaltender Interference

Result: Call on the ice is upheld – Goal Detroit

Explanation: After video review, it was determined that the actions of Brandon Carlo contributed to Detroit’s Michael Rasmussen’s stick making contact with Jeremy Swayman’s glove outside the crease and therefore, did not constitute goaltender interference. The decision was made in accordance with Rule 69.1 which states, in part, that the goal should be allowed because “Incidental contact with a goalkeeper will be permitted, and resulting goals allowed, when such contact is initiated outside of the goal crease…”

Penalty: 2:00 minor penalty: Delay of Game – Unsuccessful Challenge