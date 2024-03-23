Coach’s Challenge: CAR @ WSH – 14:54 of the Second Period

NHL-Shield

Challenge Initiated By: Washington

Type of Challenge: Off-Side

Result: Call on the ice is overturned – No Goal Carolina

Explanation: Video review determined that Carolina’s Andrei Svechnikov preceded the puck into the offensive zone and was in an off-side position prior to Jordan Martinook’s goal. According to Rule 38.9, “The standard for overturning the call in the event of a “GOAL” call on the ice is that the NHL Situation Room, after reviewing any and all available replays and consulting with the On-Ice Official(s), determines that one or more Players on the attacking team preceded the puck into the attacking zone prior to the goal being scored and that, as a result, the play should have been stopped for an “Off-Side” infraction; where this standard is met, the goal will be disallowed.”

The clock is reset to show 5:11 (14:49 elapsed time), when the off-side infraction occurred.

Latest News

NHL Buzz: Marchand likely to play for Bruins on Saturday

Capitals’ Wilson suspended 6 games for high-sticking 

Short Shifts Power Rankings: March 22

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL matchups, odds to watch: March 22

Hyman reaching 50 goal-mark for Oilers at Maple Leafs 'would be special'

Unmasked: Luukkonen finding footing in net with Sabres 

State Your Case: Stanley Cup Final chances for Rangers, Panthers

Laughton leader, emotional heartbeat for Flyers in playoff push

Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz: Kuznetsov returns with Hurricanes to face Capitals

NHL EDGE stats: Predators surprise contender with playoffs approaching

NHL Morning Skate for March 22

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Kolesar scores late, Golden Knights hand Kraken 6th straight loss

Kucherov has 4 assists for Lightning in win against Sharks

Ducks blank Blackhawks, end 7-game losing streak

Hyman scores 2 more to reach 48, Oilers defeat Sabres

Vladar out for season for Flames with hip injury