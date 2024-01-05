Coach’s Challenge: BUF @ MTL – 2:06 of the Second Period

NHL-Shield

Challenge Initiated By: Buffalo

Type of Challenge: Goaltender Interference

Result: Call on the ice is overturned – No Goal Montreal

Explanation: Video review determined Montreal’s Michael Pezzetta had a significant presence in the crease and made contact with goaltender Devon Levi that impaired his ability to play his position prior to Joel Armia’s goal. The decision was made in accordance with Rule 69.1, which states in part, “Goals should be disallowed only if: (1) an attacking player, either by his positioning or by contact, impairs the goalkeeper’s ability to move freely within his crease or defend his goal.”

