Kreider says playing for Rangers a ‘privilege’ heading into playoffs

GREENBURGH, N.Y. -- Chris Kreider paused for 39 seconds after hearing the question.

What does it mean to you to be a New York Ranger?

He stared up in the air, looked down at his skates, beads of sweat dropping from his forehead to the floor in between his blades, and then the 32-year-old forward formulated an answer.

"I think the cliché would be it's obviously a tremendous honor to play for this franchise, an Original Six franchise, a hockey team that has been around as long as it has in one of the biggest and best cities in the world, the best city in the world if I can be biased," Kreider said. "The non-cliché answer is it comes with a responsibility to conduct yourself in a certain way every day. I think about Henrik Lundqvist as the ultimate example of what a New York Ranger is; how to conduct yourself away from the rink, how to conduct yourself away and at the rink as a professional, your approach to winning, what you ask from yourself and from your teammates. It's an organization and a city that expects to be competitive and expects to win, expects their players to want to do whatever it takes to win.

"But I don't know what it's like to be anything other than a New York Ranger."

He has no interest in finding out because of everything he said about the Rangers and his experience in New York, which began in 2012.

It will stay that way if all goes to plan.

The 32-year-old, who is signed through the 2026-27 season, likely has a lot of game left in his NHL playing career and could be the next player in this almost 98-year-old franchise to see his jersey number raised to the rafters at Madison Square Garden.

Eddie Giacomin (1), Brian Leetch (2), Harry Howell (3), Rod Gilbert (7), Andy Bathgate (9), Adam Graves (9), Mark Messier (11), Vic Hadfield (11), Jean Ratelle (19), Lundqvist (30), Mike Richter (35).

Kreider (20)?

He has been building to that status in Rangers history for some time. The proof is in his play, who he has passed on all-time goal-scoring lists and the records he's still chasing, and what the people around the team feel he has done for the organization.

There's a chance he can do something even bigger this season, help the Rangers do something that hasn't been done in 30 years, win the Stanley Cup.

The Rangers enter the playoffs as the top overall seed, winning the Presidents’ Trophy with 114 points. They will face the Washington Capitals in the Eastern Conference First Round, which begins this weekend.

"I do believe that Chris understands and is so much about the privilege of being a Ranger, wearing that Rangers uniform on Garden ice and being a part of the greater Rangers family," said Graves, who was a part of the 1994 championship team and remains with the Rangers in a hockey and business operations role. "Chris understands better than anyone that it is a privilege and that's why he's such a great example both on and off the ice. It's his respect and love for that uniform and the privilege for being a Ranger, and he represents it so very well."