Chelios to have 'dream come true' when hometown Blackhawks retire his No. 7

CHICAGO -- Chris Chelios has been working hard on the speech he’ll give when the Chicago Blackhawks retire his No. 7 prior to their game against the Detroit Red Wings at United Center on Sunday (6 p.m. ET; BSDET, NHLN, NBCSCH, SN).
The Hall of Fame defenseman’s daughter, Caley Chelios, can attest to that.
“He’s probably procrastinated a little bit to really put the pressure on himself and I do know he is working on it as we speak,” said Caley, a television analyst for the Blackhawks. “He thrives under pressure, always has. Doesn’t get too high, doesn’t get too low. We’ll see if that remains true on one of the biggest nights of his career.”
It will be a big moment for Chelios, whose number retirement was announced by Eddie Vedder at a Pearl Jam concert at United Center on Sept. 8. The 62-year-old grew up in Chicago and spent nine seasons of his 26-season career (1990-99) with the Blackhawks.
“I don’t know if it’s a dream come true because it wasn’t my dream growing up as a kid, even to play in the NHL,” Chelios said Feb. 9, when the Blackhawks unveiled a Cheli’s Chili pop-up, a nod to the sports bar and restaurant he once owned, at United Center.
“But looking back now, I guess the thing that’s most impressive to me is it’s in my hometown and that’s the dream come true, to have my jersey retired in my hometown.”
Chelios will be the ninth Chicago player to have his number retired, joining Glenn Hall (No. 1), Pierre Pilote (No. 3), Keith Magnuson (No. 3), Bobby Hull (No. 9), Denis Savard (No. 18), Stan Mikita (No. 21), Tony Esposito (No. 35) and Marian Hossa (No. 81).
A second-round pick (No. 40) by the Montreal Canadiens in the 1981 NHL Draft, Chelios had 948 points (185 goals, 763 assists) in 1,651 games for the Canadiens, Blackhawks, Detroit Red Wings and Atlanta Thrashers. His games played are second most by a defenseman in NHL history behind Zdeno Chara, who played in 1,680 for the New York Islanders, Ottawa Senators, Boston Bruins and Washington Capitals.
Chelios was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2013.
“It’s going to be emotional for a lot of reasons,” Caley Chelios said. “I know for him, being a hometown kid and idolizing Stan Mikita and the Blackhawks and just the way he grew up with his parents in the bars and having players come in, it’s just all full circle.
“For me, watching him cement his legacy with the team he grew up loving and idolizing in front of his mom, his kids and grandkids and my mom, it’s probably going to be one of the highest moments of his career.”