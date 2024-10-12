Scheifele’s 2 goals rally Jets past Blackhawks in OT

Wins it at 38 seconds after tying it with 1:04 left; Soderblom makes 33 saves for Chicago

Blackhawks at Jets | Recap

By Wes Crosby
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

Mark Scheifele scored 38 seconds into overtime after tying the game with 1:04 remaining, and the Winnipeg Jets rallied for a 2-1 win against the Chicago Blackhawks at Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg on Friday.

Scheifele won it with his 300th NHL goal, tipping in a pass from Kyle Connor in the slot. He tied it at 18:56 of the third period by scoring with a backhand from just outside the crease on the rebound of a sharp-angled shot by Nikolaj Ehlers.

Connor Hellebuyck made 25 saves for the Jets (2-0-0) in their home opener. They won 6-0 to begin the regular season at the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday.

Ryan Donato scored for the Blackhawks (0-2-0), who lost their season opener 5-2 at the Utah Hockey Club on Tuesday. Arvid Soderblom made 33 saves.

Donato put Chicago ahead 1-0 at 16:52 of the second period. Patrick Maroon chipped a pass off the left wall through the neutral zone to Donato, who carried it to the left face-off circle for a wrist shot to the short side.

It ended Hellebuyck’s shutout streak at 96:51 to begin the regular season after he made 30 saves Wednesday.

Before Scheifele’s tying goal, Alex Iafallo had a chance for Winnipeg at 14:06 of the third. He took a centering pass from Haydn Fleury for a backhand shot from the slot but was turned away by Soderblom.

Soderblom then denied Mason Appleton twice in nine seconds, first on a wrist shot from the far wall with Nino Niederreiter charging to the crease at 16:34, then on a diving wraparound attempt at 16:43.

The Blackhawks were outshot 7-2 through 17:54 of the first period until a breakaway from Andreas Athanasiou, whose backhand was denied by a glove save from Hellebuyck.

