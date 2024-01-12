Jets rally past Blackhawks, set franchise record with 8th straight win

WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Jets rallied for a franchise-record eighth win in a row and extended their point streak to 14 games with a 2-1 victory against the Chicago Blackhawks at Canada Life Centre on Thursday.
Ehlers breaks tie late to help push Winnipeg point streak to 14, Scheifele leaves with injury
Nikolaj Ehlers scored the go-ahead goal at 18:55 of the third period after Gabriel Vilardi tied it 1-1 at 16:31.
Laurent Brossoit made 20 saves for the Jets (28-9-4), whose last regulation loss came Dec. 12 against the San Jose Sharks.
Connor Murphy scored for the Blackhawks (12-28-2) who have lost 15 straight road games. Petr Mrazek made 26 saves.
Murphy gave Chicago a 1-0 at 4:19 of the second period. His wrist shot from the top of the circle made its way through traffic and beat a screened Brossoit high stick side.
Vilardi tied it 1-1 with 3:29 left in the third when Adam Lowry’s centering pass found him in the slot and he slid a redirection under Mrazek.
Winnipeg forward Mark Scheifele left the game early in the second period with a lower-body injury and did not return.