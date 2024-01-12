Jets rally past Blackhawks, set franchise record with 8th straight win

Ehlers breaks tie late to help push Winnipeg point streak to 14, Scheifele leaves with injury

Recap: Blackhawks at Jets 1.11.24

By Darrin Bauming
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Jets rallied for a franchise-record eighth win in a row and extended their point streak to 14 games with a 2-1 victory against the Chicago Blackhawks at Canada Life Centre on Thursday.

Nikolaj Ehlers scored the go-ahead goal at 18:55 of the third period after Gabriel Vilardi tied it 1-1 at 16:31.

Laurent Brossoit made 20 saves for the Jets (28-9-4), whose last regulation loss came Dec. 12 against the San Jose Sharks.

Connor Murphy scored for the Blackhawks (12-28-2) who have lost 15 straight road games. Petr Mrazek made 26 saves.

Murphy gave Chicago a 1-0 at 4:19 of the second period. His wrist shot from the top of the circle made its way through traffic and beat a screened Brossoit high stick side.

Vilardi tied it 1-1 with 3:29 left in the third when Adam Lowry’s centering pass found him in the slot and he slid a redirection under Mrazek.

Winnipeg forward Mark Scheifele left the game early in the second period with a lower-body injury and did not return.

Latest News

Ducks' Trevor Zegras injury update status

Zegras out 6-8 weeks for Ducks, will have surgery for broken ankle
San Jose Sharks Montreal Canadiens game recap January 11

Sharks end 12-game losing streak with win against Canadiens
Edmonton Oilers Detroit Red Wings game recap January 11

Oilers defeat Red Wings in OT, tie franchise record with 9th straight victory
Toronto Maple Leafs New York Islanders game recap January 11

Barzal has 4 points for Islanders in OT victory against Maple Leafs
Vancouver Canucks Pittsburgh Penguins game recap January 11

Pettersson has 4 points, Canucks top Penguins in OT for 4th straight victory
Seattle Kraken Washington Capitals game recap January 11

Kraken defeat Capitals for 8th win in row, push point streak to 12
New York Rangers St. Louis Blues game recap January 11

Kyrou gets hat trick, lifts Blues past Rangers
Connor Bedard injury status out 6-8 weeks after surgery on broken jaw

Bedard out 6-8 weeks for Blackhawks after surgery for broken jaw
Los Angeles Kings Florida Panthers game recap January 11

Panthers top Kings with 2 seconds left in OT, rally for 9th straight victory
Jeff Skinner Buffalo injury update

Skinner out week to week for Sabres with upper-body injury
Anaheim Ducks Carolina Hurricanes game recap January 11

Hurricanes extend point streak to 7 with win against Ducks
New Jersey Devils Tampa Bay Lightning game recap January 11

Raddysh, Lightning recover for OT victory against Devils
Ottawa Senators Buffalo Sabres game recap January 11

Thompson scores twice, Sabres hand Senators 5th straight loss
Sonny Milano Chia Planter Washington Capitals giveaway

Fans flock to arena for Capitals Milano Chia Planter giveaway
nhl fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings pools

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings
nhl fantasy hockey top 50 defenseman rankings pools

Fantasy hockey top 50 defenseman rankings
nhl fantasy hockey top 25 goaltender rankings pools

Fantasy hockey top 25 goalie rankings
Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings