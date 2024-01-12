Jets rally past Blackhawks, set franchise record with 8th straight win

Nikolaj Ehlers scored the go-ahead goal at 18:55 of the third period after Gabriel Vilardi tied it 1-1 at 16:31.

Laurent Brossoit made 20 saves for the Jets (28-9-4), whose last regulation loss came Dec. 12 against the San Jose Sharks.

Connor Murphy scored for the Blackhawks (12-28-2) who have lost 15 straight road games. Petr Mrazek made 26 saves.

Murphy gave Chicago a 1-0 at 4:19 of the second period. His wrist shot from the top of the circle made its way through traffic and beat a screened Brossoit high stick side.

Vilardi tied it 1-1 with 3:29 left in the third when Adam Lowry’s centering pass found him in the slot and he slid a redirection under Mrazek.

Winnipeg forward Mark Scheifele left the game early in the second period with a lower-body injury and did not return.