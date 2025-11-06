Coach’s Challenge: CHI @ VAN – 8:34 of the Second Period

NHL-Shield

Challenge Initiated By: Chicago

Type of Challenge: Goaltender Interference

Result: Call on the ice is overturned – No Goal Vancouver
Explanation: Video review determined Vancouver’s Drew O’Connor made contact with Spencer Knight and impaired his ability to play his position in the crease prior to the puck entering the net. According to Rule 69.3, “If an attacking player initiates contact with a goalkeeper, incidental or otherwise, while the goalkeeper is in his goal crease, and a goal is scored, the goal will be disallowed.”

---

