Blackhawks at Mammoth projected lineups

BLACKHAWKS (22-28-9) at MAMMOTH (31-24-4)
4 p.m. ET; Utah16, CHSN, SN
Blackhawks projected lineup
Ryan Greene -- Connor Bedard -- Andre Burakovsky
Oliver Moore -- Frank Nazar -- Teuvo Teravainen
Tyler Bertuzzi -- Jason Dickinson -- Ilya Mikheyev
Ryan Donato -- Nick Foligno -- Colton Dach
Alex Vlasic -- Louis Crevier
Matt Grzelcyk – Artyom Levshunov
Connor Murphy -- Kevin Korchinski
Arvid Soderblom
Spencer Knight
Scratched: Sam Lafferty, Landon Slaggert, Sam Rinzel
Injured: Wyatt Kaiser (lower body)
Mammoth projected lineup
Clayton Keller -- Nick Schmaltz -- Lawson Crouse
Jack McBain -- Logan Cooley -- Dylan Guenther
JJ Peterka -- Barrett Hayton -- Kailer Yamamoto
Alexander Kerfoot -- Kevin Stenlund -- Michael Carcone
Mikhail Sergachev -- Sean Durzi
Nate Schmidt -- John Marino
Ian Cole -- Olli Maatta
Karel Vejmelka
Vitek Vanecek
Scratched: Liam O’Brien, Brandon Tanev, Nick DeSimone
Injured: None
Status report
Neither team held a morning skate Sunday. ... The Blackhawks are expected to use the lineups from a 3-1 loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday. ... The Mammoth are expected to dress the same 18 skaters from a 5-2 win against the Minnesota Wild on Friday.