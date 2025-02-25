Blackhawks at Utah projected lineups
Blackhawks projected lineup
Frank Nazar -- Connor Bedard -- Tyler Bertuzzi
Teuvo Teravainen -- Nick Foligno -- Ilya Mikheyev
Landon Slaggert -- Colton Dach -- Ryan Donato
Patrick Maroon -- Philipp Kurashev -- Craig Smith
Alec Martinez -- Seth Jones
Alex Vlasic -- Connor Murphy
Nolan Allan -- Ethan Del Mastro
Arvid Soderblom
Petr Mrazek
Scratched: Lukas Reichel, TJ Brodie
Injured: Laurent Brossoit (knee), Jason Dickinson (lower body)
Utah projected lineup
Clayton Keller -- Logan Cooley -- Nick Schmaltz
Dylan Guenther -- Barrett Hayton -- Michael Carcone
Lawson Crouse -- Jack McBain -- Josh Doan
Alexander Kerfoot -- Kevin Stenlund -- Nick Bjugstad
Mikhail Sergachev -- John Marino
Olli Maatta -- Sean Durzi
Ian Cole -- Michael Kesselring
Karel Vejmelka
Connor Ingram
Scratched: Mattias Maccelli, Liam O’Brien, Nick DeSimone
Injured: Robert Bortuzzo (lower body)
Status report
Dach is expected to play after being recalled from Rockford of the American Hockey League on Monday. ... Bertuzzi and Nazar will move up to the top line with Bedard. ... Utah is expected to dress the same 18 skaters used in a 2-1 win against the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday, but there will be some game-time decisions among the forwards because of injuries, coach Andre Tourigny said Tuesday.