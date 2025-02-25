Blackhawks at Utah projected lineups

Blackhawks projected lineup

Frank Nazar -- Connor Bedard -- Tyler Bertuzzi

Teuvo Teravainen -- Nick Foligno -- Ilya Mikheyev

Landon Slaggert -- Colton Dach -- Ryan Donato

Patrick Maroon -- Philipp Kurashev -- Craig Smith

Alec Martinez -- Seth Jones

Alex Vlasic -- Connor Murphy

Nolan Allan -- Ethan Del Mastro

Arvid Soderblom

Petr Mrazek

Scratched: Lukas Reichel, TJ Brodie

Injured: Laurent Brossoit (knee), Jason Dickinson (lower body)

Utah projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Logan Cooley -- Nick Schmaltz

Dylan Guenther -- Barrett Hayton -- Michael Carcone

Lawson Crouse -- Jack McBain -- Josh Doan

Alexander Kerfoot -- Kevin Stenlund -- Nick Bjugstad

Mikhail Sergachev -- John Marino

Olli Maatta -- Sean Durzi

Ian Cole -- Michael Kesselring

Karel Vejmelka

Connor Ingram

Scratched: Mattias Maccelli, Liam O’Brien, Nick DeSimone

Injured: Robert Bortuzzo (lower body)

Status report

Dach is expected to play after being recalled from Rockford of the American Hockey League on Monday. ... Bertuzzi and Nazar will move up to the top line with Bedard. ... Utah is expected to dress the same 18 skaters used in a 2-1 win against the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday, but there will be some game-time decisions among the forwards because of injuries, coach Andre Tourigny said Tuesday.