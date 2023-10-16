Latest News

Connor Bedard watch: No. 1 pick faces Matthews, MacKinnon before home opener
Fantasy hockey top 10 waiver wire pickups
NHL On Tap: Coyotes visit Rangers, can win 2 straight to start season for 1st time since 2015-16
Women in Hockey: Erin Bilello
Ducks hold off Hurricanes to give Cronin 1st win
20 games to be nationally televised this week
Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections
Color of Hockey: Former college goalie Cortes now enjoying career as artist
Dubois anticipating boos, 'special game' in return to Winnipeg with Kings
Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings
Beniers embraces Bergeron comparisons with Kraken
'21st Duck' Sullivan honored by Anaheim for courage, perseverance
Tarasenko gets 1st goal for Senators in win against Lightning
Bedard ready for 1st matchup against Matthews, Maple Leafs in Toronto
NHL Buzz: Hall expects to play for Blackhawks at Maple Leafs
Lindholm, Flames ‘not quite there, yet’ on contract talks, GM says
Matthews thrilled to be committed to Maple Leafs, embraces fans' 'big passion'
Canucks' hard work pays off in home-and-home sweep of Oilers

Blackhawks at Maple Leafs

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

BLACKHAWKS (1-2-0) AT MAPLE LEAFS (2-0-0)

7 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN, NBCSCH

Blackhawks projected lineup

Taylor Hall -- Connor Bedard -- Ryan Donato

Tyler Johnson -- Lukas Reichel -- Taylor Raddysh

Boris Katchouk -- Mackenzie Entwistle -- Andreas Athanasiou

Nick Foligno -- Jason Dickinson -- Corey Perry

Alex Vlasic -- Seth Jones

Kevin Korchinski -- Conor Murphy

Jarred Tinordi -- Wyatt Kaiser

Petr Mrazek

Arvid Soderblom

Scratched: Cole Guttman, Reese Johnson, Nikita Zaitsev

Injured: Philipp Kurashev (wrist), Colin Blackwell (groin), Samuel Savoie (femur), Colton Dach (ankle), Luke Philip (Achilles)

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Tyler Bertuzzi -- Auston Matthews -- Mitchell Marner

Calle Jarnkrok -- John Tavares -- William Nylander

Matthew Knies -- Fraser Minten -- Max Domi

Noah Gregor -- David Kampf -- Ryan Reaves

Morgan Rielly -- TJ Brodie

Jake McCabe -- John Klingberg

Mark Giordano -- Timothy Liljegren

Joseph Woll

Ilya Samsonov

Scratched: Simon Benoit

Injured: Connor Timmins (lower body)

Status Report

Hall is expected to play after missing one game with a shoulder injury... The Blackhawks did not hold a morning skate but coach Luke Richardson on Sunday said Enwistle, who has been a healthy scratch the first three games of the season, might play... Woll will make his season debut after backing up Samsonov in Toronto’s first two games... Jarnkrok will remain with Tavares and Nylander after he replaced Domi on the line midway through the Maple Leafs 7-4 win against the Minnesota Wild on Saturday.