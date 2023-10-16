Blackhawks at Maple Leafs
Blackhawks projected lineup
Taylor Hall -- Connor Bedard -- Ryan Donato
Tyler Johnson -- Lukas Reichel -- Taylor Raddysh
Boris Katchouk -- Mackenzie Entwistle -- Andreas Athanasiou
Nick Foligno -- Jason Dickinson -- Corey Perry
Alex Vlasic -- Seth Jones
Kevin Korchinski -- Conor Murphy
Jarred Tinordi -- Wyatt Kaiser
Petr Mrazek
Arvid Soderblom
Scratched: Cole Guttman, Reese Johnson, Nikita Zaitsev
Injured: Philipp Kurashev (wrist), Colin Blackwell (groin), Samuel Savoie (femur), Colton Dach (ankle), Luke Philip (Achilles)
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Tyler Bertuzzi -- Auston Matthews -- Mitchell Marner
Calle Jarnkrok -- John Tavares -- William Nylander
Matthew Knies -- Fraser Minten -- Max Domi
Noah Gregor -- David Kampf -- Ryan Reaves
Morgan Rielly -- TJ Brodie
Jake McCabe -- John Klingberg
Mark Giordano -- Timothy Liljegren
Joseph Woll
Ilya Samsonov
Scratched: Simon Benoit
Injured: Connor Timmins (lower body)
Status Report
Hall is expected to play after missing one game with a shoulder injury... The Blackhawks did not hold a morning skate but coach Luke Richardson on Sunday said Enwistle, who has been a healthy scratch the first three games of the season, might play... Woll will make his season debut after backing up Samsonov in Toronto’s first two games... Jarnkrok will remain with Tavares and Nylander after he replaced Domi on the line midway through the Maple Leafs 7-4 win against the Minnesota Wild on Saturday.