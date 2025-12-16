Blackhawks at Maple Leafs projected lineups

BLACKHAWKS (13-13-6) at MAPLE LEAFS (14-12-5)
7 p.m. ET; TSN4, CHSN
Blackhawks projected lineup
Tyler Bertuzzi -- Frank Nazar -- Andre Burakovsky
Oliver Moore -- Ryan Greene -- Nick Lardis
Teuvo Teravainen -- Jason Dickinson -- Ilya Mikheyev
Colton Dach -- Dominic Toninato -- Ryan Donato
Alex Vlasic -- Louis Crevier
Matt Grzelcyk -- Wyatt Kaiser
Ethan Del Mastro -- Connor Murphy
Spencer Knight
Arvid Soderblom
Scratched: Sam Lafferty, Artyom Levshunov
Injured: Connor Bedard (upper body), Nick Foligno (hand)
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Mathew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- William Nylander
Bobby McMann -- John Tavares -- Nicholas Robertson
Steven Lorentz -- Scott Laughton -- Easton Cowan
Dakota Joshua -- Nicolas Roy -- Max Domi
Morgan Rielly -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson
Jake McCabe -- Troy Stecher
Simon Benoit -- Henry Thrun
Joseph Woll
Dennis Hildeby
Scratched: Philippe Myers, Calle Jarnkrok
Injured: Chris Tanev (upper body), Anthony Stolarz (upper body), Brandon Carlo (lower body), Dakota Mermis (lower body), Matias Maccelli (illness)
Status report
Del Mastro was recalled from Rockford of the American Hockey League on Monday and will replace Levshunov, who was late arriving to practice Monday, coach Jeff Blashill said. ... Woll will return after missing the past four games because of a lower-body injury. ... Joshua will return after missing one game because of an illness and will replace Jarnkrok.