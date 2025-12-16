Blackhawks at Maple Leafs projected lineups

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

BLACKHAWKS (13-13-6) at MAPLE LEAFS (14-12-5)

7 p.m. ET; TSN4, CHSN

Blackhawks projected lineup

Tyler Bertuzzi -- Frank Nazar -- Andre Burakovsky

Oliver Moore -- Ryan Greene -- Nick Lardis

Teuvo Teravainen -- Jason Dickinson -- Ilya Mikheyev

Colton Dach -- Dominic Toninato -- Ryan Donato

Alex Vlasic -- Louis Crevier

Matt Grzelcyk -- Wyatt Kaiser

Ethan Del Mastro -- Connor Murphy

Spencer Knight

Arvid Soderblom

Scratched: Sam Lafferty, Artyom Levshunov

Injured: Connor Bedard (upper body), Nick Foligno (hand)

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Mathew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- William Nylander

Bobby McMann -- John Tavares -- Nicholas Robertson

Steven Lorentz -- Scott Laughton -- Easton Cowan

Dakota Joshua -- Nicolas Roy -- Max Domi

Morgan Rielly -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Jake McCabe -- Troy Stecher

Simon Benoit -- Henry Thrun

Joseph Woll

Dennis Hildeby

Scratched: Philippe Myers, Calle Jarnkrok

Injured: Chris Tanev (upper body), Anthony Stolarz (upper body), Brandon Carlo (lower body), Dakota Mermis (lower body), Matias Maccelli (illness)

Status report

Del Mastro was recalled from Rockford of the American Hockey League on Monday and will replace Levshunov, who was late arriving to practice Monday, coach Jeff Blashill said. ... Woll will return after missing the past four games because of a lower-body injury. ... Joshua will return after missing one game because of an illness and will replace Jarnkrok.

