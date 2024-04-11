Blues score on 1st 4 shots in win against Blackhawks

They were the fastest four goals to start a game this season (6:59).

Jordan Kyrou scored twice, and Zack Bolduc had a goal and an assist in his first multipoint NHL game for the Blues (42-32-5), who moved within three points of the Vegas Golden Knights for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Western Conference and have played one more game; Vegas lost 5-1 at the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday. Joel Hofer made 17 saves and got his first NHL point, and Robert Thomas had a goal and an assist.

Landon Slaggert scored his first NHL goal for the Blackhawks (23-50-5), who have lost four of six. Petr Mrazek allowed three goals before being replaced by Arvid Soderblom, who made 21 saves on 23 shots.

Kyrou put St. Louis ahead 1-0 at 2:04 on a breakaway after taking a stretch pass from Nick Leddy.

Kyrou made it 2-0 at 2:46 on a 2-on-1 with Brandon Saad, keeping the puck and beating Mrazek on the short side with a wrist shot from the left face-off circle.

Torey Krug extended it to 3-0 at 4:37 on a shot from the point that got through traffic, chasing Mrazek.

Bolduc pushed it to 4-0 on a one-timer from the right of the goal line off a cross-crease pass from Thomas, scoring on the first shot against Soderblom.

Philipp Kurashev cut it to 4-1 at 8:40 of the second period when he got to a rebound at the right side of the net after Kevin Korchinski's shot caromed off the end boards.

Thomas made it 5-1 at 10:01 of the third period, putting in the rebound of Schenn's one-timer from the right circle.

Slaggert scored at 16:51 for the 5-2 final, cutting in from the right side and beating Hofer over his right shoulder.