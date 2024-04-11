Blues score on 1st 4 shots in win against Blackhawks

St. Louis gains in Western wild-card race; Slaggert gets 1st NHL goal for Chicago

Recap: Blackhawks at Blues 4.10.24

By Lou Korac
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

ST. LOUIS -- The St. Louis Blues scored on their first four shots in a 5-2 win against the Chicago Blackhawks at Enterprise Center on Wednesday.

They were the fastest four goals to start a game this season (6:59).

Jordan Kyrou scored twice, and Zack Bolduc had a goal and an assist in his first multipoint NHL game for the Blues (42-32-5), who moved within three points of the Vegas Golden Knights for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Western Conference and have played one more game; Vegas lost 5-1 at the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday. Joel Hofer made 17 saves and got his first NHL point, and Robert Thomas had a goal and an assist.

Landon Slaggert scored his first NHL goal for the Blackhawks (23-50-5), who have lost four of six. Petr Mrazek allowed three goals before being replaced by Arvid Soderblom, who made 21 saves on 23 shots.

Kyrou put St. Louis ahead 1-0 at 2:04 on a breakaway after taking a stretch pass from Nick Leddy.

Kyrou made it 2-0 at 2:46 on a 2-on-1 with Brandon Saad, keeping the puck and beating Mrazek on the short side with a wrist shot from the left face-off circle.

Torey Krug extended it to 3-0 at 4:37 on a shot from the point that got through traffic, chasing Mrazek.

Bolduc pushed it to 4-0 on a one-timer from the right of the goal line off a cross-crease pass from Thomas, scoring on the first shot against Soderblom.

Philipp Kurashev cut it to 4-1 at 8:40 of the second period when he got to a rebound at the right side of the net after Kevin Korchinski's shot caromed off the end boards.

Thomas made it 5-1 at 10:01 of the third period, putting in the rebound of Schenn's one-timer from the right circle.

Slaggert scored at 16:51 for the 5-2 final, cutting in from the right side and beating Hofer over his right shoulder.

Latest News

NHL Buzz: Copp has broken cheekbone for Red Wings

Trophy Tracker: MacKinnon gains on Kucherov in Art Ross race

McDavid out for Oilers against Golden Knights because of lower-body injury

Jets prospect McGroarty aiming to win NCAA title before deciding NHL future

Duchene brings his new puppy to Stars picture day

NHL matchups, odds to watch: April 10

Youth hockey player welcomed back by Flames after epic celebration

Red Wings feel playoff urgency, look to ‘seize opportunity’ against Penguins

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Stars TV broadcaster Reaugh joins 'NHL @TheRink' podcast

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Pluses, minuses for Golden Knights-Oilers

Crosby of Penguins voted most complete player in NHLPA poll for 5th consecutive season

Golden Knights ‘still grinding’ amid injuries as playoffs near

NHL | Action Network collaboration podcast

Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz: Golden Knights, Kings can clinch berths

Stanley Cup Playoff clinching scenarios for April 10

Devils miss playoffs after struggles at home